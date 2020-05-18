From May 18-24, Penn State Athletics will work together with the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to bring awareness to ways fans can help support the State College community with the "Helping Happy Valley" campaign.

Fans are encouraged to buy gift cards or make charitable donations.

They will also have the opportunity to share positive messages, their favorite memories in Happy Valley and where they plan to visit when things return to normal.

On Thursday, fans are encouraged to hold a Nittany Lion themed dinner at their home while they tune in to Penn State Athletics’ Facebook page to watch Mitch Gerber chat with Penn State coaches from their dinner table.