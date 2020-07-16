On Thursday afternoon, the NCAA's Sports Science Institute issued the "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition" guidelines.

This is an extension to their previous efforts to help ensure the protection of student-athletes and minimize the spread of coronavirus as the fall sports season approaches.

The new set of regulations cater to more specific circumstances by both, sport and school on what to do in certain scenarios.

These guidelines sent down include daily self-health checks, the appropriate use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competition and outside of athletics.

It also included testing strategies for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season, as well as testing with results within 72 hours of competition in high-contact, risk sports.

In addition, Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer said the organization will be adjusting on the fly as they continue to receive updates about the status of the coronavirus.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” Hainline said in the release. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”