There were plenty of jokes to be made in the first few minutes of Saturday’s game.

As Penn State and Wisconsin were scoreless headed into the first media timeout, a small majority of Penn State Twitter (including myself) were quick to remind everyone of another particular low-scoring game between the two programs.

It's scoreless at the under-16 media timeout. Penn State and Wisconsin do have a history of providing some barn burners. pic.twitter.com/VGju5Y2eF1 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) January 11, 2020

While that win over Wisconsin in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Big Ten Tournament will forever live in infamy, the irony is that it’s actually the last time the Nittany Lions beat the Badgers.

Including Saturday’s loss, Pat Chambers and company have dropped 13 straight games against Wisconsin. The Badgers are the lone Big Ten team that Chambers has yet to beat at Penn State, which is almost hard to believe given this is his ninth season in Happy Valley.

Sure, there were some really bad Penn State teams at the beginning of the decade and Wisconsin basketball peaked in 2015 when it made its second straight Final Four and game within one game of cutting down the nets in 2015.

But Wisconsin has consistently just found ways to win against the Nittany Lions, even in games where Chambers team is either favored or just flat out should have won.

And it’s not like the identity of the Badgers has changed from year to year. Teams should know what they’re getting when Wisconsin walks into the gym. They’re going to compete on defense and force you into shots you’re not comfortable taking. Then on offense, they’ve typically had a slow, methodical offense that relies on a talented big man that can post up and also step out and hit threes.

That’s been the formula for the Badgers every time Chambers has faced them.

Legendary former coach Bo Ryan won a lot of games using that formula with Frank Kaminsky and now Greg Gard, who was an assistant under Ryan for many years, has had success relying on big men Ethan Happ and now, Nate Reuvers.

Yet, Chambers and his staff have yet to figure out a way to stop it.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that Penn State’s big men have consistently had trouble defending on the perimeter, which is a recipe for disaster against big men that knock down 3-pointers at a good clip.

Saturday’s game is another example of that.

Even though Reuvers, who entered the game as the Badgers’ leading scorer, had a season-low four points, it was his back-up that came in and torched the Nittany Lions.

Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer, finished with a career-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, and made life miserable on the defensive end for Mike Watkins and John Harrar.

Potter’s performance is the perfect representation for how Wisconsin has been able to maintain success as a program under Gard. The Badgers found a talented player, within the Big Ten, that was unhappy with his current situation and snagged him.

Recruiting in Wisconsin isn’t easy –– just like it’s not easy in Central Pennsylvania.

But Wisconsin has made it work and it’s led to a run of success that people in the 90s never would have predicted. Just like Penn State, Wisconsin isn’t a historically dominant basketball school. But they’ve turned the program into something that is a contender in the Big Ten year after year.

Who’s to say that can’t happen for the Nittany Lions? The path is there, but it takes time and patience.

For now, though, Chambers has more game film of another loss to the Badgers.