Coming off of an emotional win against a ranked Iowa team, Penn State had to refocus for another tough Big Ten matchup on Tuesday.

In a hostile environment, the Nittany Lions came up short in a tough conference game, losing 72-61 to Rutgers on the road.

With both teams having tremendous seasons so far, this was a much anticipated matchup for the packed crowd at the RAC in Piscataway, New Jersey.

A slow start from both sides kept the arena quiet towards the beginning of the night, and Penn State was able to take the early advantage.

But as the game progressed, the Penn State offense became stagnant and Rutgers was able to dig itself out of an early 10-point deficit.

But just as they did against the Hawkeyes on Saturday, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and went back and forth with the Scarlet Knights until the final four minutes.

This time, however, Rutgers was able to feed off of the momentum generated by its crowd and take an important early-season matchup.

Jones and Stevens carry the offense in the loss

With star forward Lamar Stevens going scoreless in the first half, Penn State was looking for some consistency on offense.

Stevens had plenty of double teams thrown his was and was smothered whenever the ball was in his hands.

Although he had his first scoreless half of the season, the All-Big Ten nominee continued to attack the basket and was able to finish with 12 points after the rough start.

But when Penn State needed offense in the worst way, sophomore guard Myreon Jones came to life.

Midway through the second half, Jones scored 10 points in 90 seconds, giving the Nittany Lions a 51-49 lead with eight minutes to play.

Ultimately, Penn State’s offense would stagnate yet again, scoring just one field goal in the next seven minutes and watching as Rutgers went on a 19-3 run that would shut the door on the visitors.

Watkins’ big first half

With Penn State’s main scoring threats struggling early on against Rutgers, the veteran big man Mike Watkins came through when the Nittany Lions needed it most.

The senior big man scored 16 of the team’s 33 first half points and was incredibly efficient in the process.

Watkins went 7-for-7 which included a mid range jump shot which is a part of the forward’s game he is looking to develop.

The Philadelphia native also performed well on the defensive end as normal, affecting plenty of shots that were taken inside the painted area.

Foul trouble proves to be costly

One issue that has stuck with the NIttany Lions all season has been their tendency to get into foul trouble early on in games.

After MIke Watkins and Lamar Stevens got into foul trouble against Iowa on Saturday, this was the case in this game as well with Stevens, Jamari Wheeler Myles Dread and Seth Lundy all going into the halftime locker room with at least two fouls.

This allowed for a comeback from Rutgers towards the end of the first half as it was able to erase an early 10 point deficit.

That run proved to be critical as it sparked the Scarlet Knights’ second half run which would end up deciding this game.