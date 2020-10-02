The Bryce Jordan Center will serve as a polling site for the 2020 election thanks to a partnership between the Centre County Board of Elections and Penn State University.

The Board of Elections approved the temporary change of poll site to the Bryce Jordan Center from Precinct 24 and Precinct 44-2 from the HUB-Robeson Center on Sept. 22.

Early voting from Oct. 7-10, Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24 and Election Day voting on November 3 will be hosted by the Bryce Jordan Center.

To find their assigned poll site, voters can visit this site.

The NCAA made the first Tuesday after Nov. 1, Election Day, a mandatory off-day from practice and competition for student-athletes.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE