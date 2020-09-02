For three to eight weeks, the NCAA will furlough all of its Indianapolis based-staff of roughly 600 employees, according to a report Wednesday from The Associated Press’ Ralph Russo.

The decision was made based on having to cut costs and will not impact senior executives.

Beginning Sept. 21 and extending to the end of January 2021, all of the NCAA’s national office staff will face a mandatory three-week furlough.

However, depending on the position and “seasonal timing of their duties,” some staff will be furloughed up to eight weeks, per NCAA President Mark Emmert.

The article mentioned that earlier this year a report from USA Today stated, Emmert and members of the NCAA’s senior management were taking a 20% salary reduction and vice presidents would be taking 10% pay cuts.

“These decisions are unfortunate but necessary as we continue to identify ways to cut costs across the national office,” Emmert wrote in the memo. “We are committed to supporting our member schools and conferences and student-athletes in every way possible...I ask for your patience as we all strive to weather these difficult times together.”

