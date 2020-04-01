On Monday, the NCAA voted to give spring sports athletes another year of eligibility after their seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Winter sports athletes, however, did not receive the same fate.

The NCAA announced that winter athletes would not receive the blanket waiver for eligibility, citing that “all or much of their regular seasons were completed.”

Many Penn State student-athletes, especially seniors, were robbed of the opportunity to compete for a Big Ten and National Championship. It’s unfair that Lamar Stevens, Peyton Jones, Mark Hall and many others won’t be able to get another shot at a title.

As much as they deserve another shot, there was no way to do this fairly.

Let’s use the NCAA’s reasoning — the fact that everyone’s regular season was mostly done. Basketball and wrestling were either done, in the middle of or just starting their conference tournaments. Hockey teams were either in the middle of their tournaments or at the end of their regular seasons.

Because of this, a lot of teams were done for the season. Penn State women’s basketball, for example, was done. It had played its tournament game, and cancellations due to the pandemic didn’t affect any of its games.

There are dozens of other teams in this same situation, with their seasons complete.

Is it fair to give athletes another year of eligibility for nothing, when the pandemic didn’t even affect them?

If your answer to that is yes, then there are other problems to deal with, like roster size and scholarship numbers.

Basketball rosters are so small that adding players that teams aren’t expecting to have makes things incredibly complicated.

It’s still complicated in the spring sports, and the NCAA was able to figure it out by removing roster limits, but basketball specifically has a more difficult situation with the small roster size.

But giving players another year even though their season was unaffected doesn’t really seem right. It creates a slippery slope.

So what if you only give a waiver to players who were still competing? That opens up a whole bunch of problems as well.

Let’s use Northwestern in men’s basketball as an example. Is it fair to them that its seniors are gone but it has to go against Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins again next season? It gives the better teams an even bigger advantage over the weaker ones.

It also gives advantages to the power conferences, as their tournaments were later than some of the smaller conferences. The Mountain West Tournament was done days before tournaments like the Big Ten’s even started.

Now there are issues where people could have burned redshirts late in the year to compete in the tournament. It would make sense for the NCAA to help in these cases.

But overall, there’s just no way to do this to make everyone happy.

If this happened weeks or months before this, and everyone was in the same boat, then that would be a different story. Spring sports were all in similar situations, so it was easy to create a blanket waiver.

But every winter team was in a different situation. And it’s hard to do it fairly when it’s not even.

As much as it would be great to see Stevens take the court again, or Jones take the crease again, there would be a whole lot of athletes upset that they didn’t get the same treatment.