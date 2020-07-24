The NCAA is not ready to make a decision regarding the status of fall sports and their respective championships.

In a statement released on Friday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said discussions will continue in August regarding the seasons, but he is "deeply concerned about the infection trend lines."

Emmert said in the statement the health and well-being of student-athletes is the highest priority in determining the status of the 22 NCAA championships that are set to begin in late November.

"It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner," the statement said. "We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions."

