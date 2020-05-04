In a press release on Monday, the Big Ten unveiled two mental health initiatives in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month.

The Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet was formally announced.

Established in December 2019 by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, the cabinet is encouraging “optimal mental health” for Big Ten athletes, according to the release.

It consists of 31 people with representatives from all 14 Big Ten establishments, as well as affiliates from Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame.

Penn State’s representatives are Assistant Director of Human Services Dr. Natalie Hernandez DePalma and Assistant AD of Performance Psychology Dr. Carl Ohlson.

Additionally, Calm, a mental health app, will be available for free for all student-athletes, coaches and “full-time members of university athletic departments and conference staff members.”

“Our hope is that the Calm mental fitness app will provide an immediate resource for all Big Ten student-athletes, coaches, athletic department staff members and conference staff during these unprecedented times and is only the first of many steps that we will take in the area of mental health and wellness,” Warren said in the release. “We are fortunate to have so many professionals on our campuses who have dedicated their lives to tackling mental health issues. We were driven to supplement their inspiring work with additional resources, important under normal circumstances, but even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

