Misogyny abounds in women’s sports, and it's being highlighted now more than ever.

Often treated as an afterthought by male sports fans — or worse, viewed as something done only by masculine women and not as exciting, important or competitive — female athletes are subjected to disrespect, body shaming and harassment.

This must change.

American viewership of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s 2019 finals appearance was 22% higher than the 2018 men’s final.

The USWNT has inspired a new generation of girls to believe they can succeed in sports, which they are so often told they cannot do.

Players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have become international superstars, and even Penn State’s own Ali Krieger has become an icon for women everywhere after participating in the three most recent World Cups.

In fact, Penn State women’s soccer has been a dominating force since its inception in 1977.

The Nittany Lions have made the postseason every year since 1995, and since taking over as head coach in 2007, Erica Dambach has led the team to a 202–66–19 record. She also captured the 2015 National Championship and has led the team to seven appearances in the Sweet Sixteen or further.

The squad deserves more respect when talking about the great teams at Penn State, but they are often potentially overshadowed by sports like football, men’s hockey, wrestling and even men’s soccer.

Penn State women’s volleyball is another powerhouse deserving of respect. Russ Rose holds a 1,299–212 record in 41 seasons with the Nittany Lions and holds the all-time winning percentage at .860. He has also led teams to 18 regional finals or higher with seven NCAA Championships in the last 21 years.

At every game, Rec Hall is sold out, packed and loud.

That’s what happens when people buy into women's sports.

They’re fun and exciting just like the men’s games.

They’re less reliant on pure strength and more reliant on skill.

There is passion, drama, emotion and everything else that makes sports great.

That’s just a small example of what women’s sports can be, but it’s going to take buy-in from sports fans and the media alike to recognize the impact these women are making.

But despite the success, social media makes it easy and essentially trendy for the peanut gallery of ravenous internet trolls to tarnish or diminish the accomplishments of female athletes.

It is not uncommon for social media posts about women’s sports to contain inappropriate comments and even rape and death threats — misogyny on full parade.

Tweets from one of the WNBA’s latest statements regarding suspended play have elicited a few examples.

I bet all 5 fans are really upset about this. — Toby (@tobysonthenba) August 27, 2020

Legit question: is the @WNBA turning any kind of profit? I can't name one person I know that's even watched 1 minute of a @WNBA game. — DannyJ🇺🇸 (@GreyHouseDan) August 27, 2020

I had no clue that they were even playing. — Tara Cranfield (@lvsportsgal) August 27, 2020

It is particularly interesting to see so many men insisting that they can beat Sue Bird one-on-one on the basketball court or defeat a professionally trained female UFC fighter in the ring.

While “men are genetically stronger and bigger” is often the argument, no one speaks to how much more women must overcome to be successful in their respective sports. On top of competition, practice, money and all the typical obstacles, they must also battle societal pressures to potentially be more “feminine” or pursue other activities, along with misogynistic comments from men who don’t have a clue on what it really means to be an athlete.

The media is largely to blame due to the passive and generally minimal coverage of women’s athletics. People are usually only exposed to coverage of the WNBA, and even that is a rarity.

In order for the normalization and growth of women’s sports to happen, major news outlets need to make it effortless for people to stumble upon women’s sports news instead of actively seeking it out.

When people take the time to watch more women’s soccer, volleyball, ice hockey, basketball and gymnastics, they will understand that women can be top-tier athletes. And that is one of the bigger issues surrounding women’s sports: lack of perceived interest among viewers and general lack of knowledge about just how impressive female athletes have been over time.

It leaves female athletes unable to make liveable wages compared to their male counterparts making millions for the same activity. Phoenix Mercury’s DeWanna Bonner was the WNBA’s highest paid athlete in 2019 earning $127,500. Meanwhile, the NBA’s minimum salary is $893,310 with 128 players making over $10 million in the 2019-20 season.

Women playing professional basketball should not have to work a second job.

They’ve worked their entire lives to make it professionally and play in front of arenas with fans — and they should be fairly compensated for those efforts.

Sponsorships have a lot to do with money the leagues bring in, and the WNBA is simply unable to compete with how much the NBA brings in.

Many players head directly overseas once the season concludes so they can play more basketball and make more money. The rest of the world, apparently, is way ahead of America when it comes to treating female athletes with the respect they deserve.

The WNBA has also manifested itself as a prime intersection of race and gender, two areas that desperately need improvement in American society. While the NBA fights hard for Black lives, the WNBA is fighting multiple battles at once.

Black women are often held to different standards than white women, but it is fantastic to see everyone in the WNBA standing in solidarity tragedy after tragedy.

Banding together to push for equality is something the WNBA can do, but the league and every other woman in sports — athlete, coach, executive and journalist — needs fans and the media to help end gender discrimination.

Women are passionate about the sports they play. People should reward them for it by treating them as equals, giving them a chance and hopefully sharing their passions.