Less than a month after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” a law which would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their likenesses and images, the NCAA Board of Governors has announced it will take steps toward mandating that ruling throughout all collegiate athletics.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the board has put into motion a directive to each of the three divisions of collegiate athletics to “immediately consider updates to relevant bylaws and policies for the 21st century,” the NCAA’s statement said in part.

The release also said "modernization should occur within the following principles and guidelines:

Assure student-athletes are treated similarly to non-athlete students unless a compelling reason exists to differentiate.





Maintain the priorities of education and the collegiate experience to provide opportunities for student-athlete success.





Ensure rules are transparent, focused and enforceable and facilitate fair and balanced competition.





Make clear the distinction between collegiate and professional opportunities.





Make clear that compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible.





Reaffirm that student-athletes are students first and not employees of the university.





Enhance principles of diversity, inclusion and gender equity.





Protect the recruiting environment and prohibit inducements to select, remain at, or transfer to a specific institution."

After California became the first state to pass such a bill on Sept. 30, other states — including Pennsylvania — followed suit in beginning to detail similar legislation. The NCAA opposed the notion, often noting that unless every state adopted the same rules, college sports were at risk of competitive inequality. Tuesday’s ruling was made in an effort to circumvent that, according to NCAA President Mark Emmert.

“As a national governing body, the NCAA is uniquely positioned to modify its rules to ensure fairness and a level playing field for student-athletes,” Emmert said. “The board’s action today creates a path to enhance opportunities for student-athletes while ensuring they compete against students and not professionals.”

California’s law, although already signed, will not go into effect until 2023. The NCAA Board’s statement on Tuesday asked each division to create any new or modify rules by January 2021.

After Big Ten commissioner Jim Delaney spoke out against the California law on Oct. 2, Penn State released the following statement through a university spokesperson:

“We are paying close attention to the developments in California and Pennsylvania. We consider such matters based on the priority we place on education, and our commitment to competitive excellence and equity, along with the implications for compliance with NCAA rules and Pennsylvania law. We plan to consult our colleagues in the Big Ten, and elsewhere, and do not have further comment at this time," the statement reads.

Penn State has not commented on Tuesday’s NCAA ruling.