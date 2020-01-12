It’s no secret that Penn State has been bitten by the injury bug this season.

But as much as this could’ve proved a blockade, the Nittany Lions’ wrestling squad hasn’t been deterred.

Senior Anthony Cassar, the team’s starter for the 285-pound weight class and a regular point-scorer, injured his shoulder at U.S. Senior Nationals earlier this month.

Sophomore Brady Berge, also a consistent scorer and starter at 157, suffered a concussion in an international competition over the summer, which held him out of multiple matches before eventually keeping him out of the lineup recently.

Former All-American Kyle Conel also got shut down for the season after injuring his shoulder, an injury which will require the former Kent State wrestler to get surgery, per Cael Sanderson.

Both Cassar and Conel are not expected to wrestle again this season.

So that means Penn State is without prominent scoring threats in the upperweights and for most collegiate wrestling teams, losing two starting athletes — especially of the caliber of Conel and Cassar — is a death sentence, all but ending their hopes of coming anywhere close to a national championship.

Penn State, however, has proven to be different.

Refusing to let their injuries weigh the team down, the Nittany Lions have come out on top of both meets they’ve wrestled in since Cassar and Berge went down. After beating Illinois and Northwestern, the squad has been gaining momentum since the turn of the decade.

Cael Sanderson said that the team’s ability to succeed despite the injuries to multiple starters is a testament to the strength of the unit as a whole.

Even though Cassar, Conel and Berge haven’t been in the lineup, the team’s other stars — like Roman Bravo-Young and Nick Lee — have done an excellent job of picking up the slack.

“We win and lose as a team. Obviously guys compete as individuals, but the big picture is about the team,” Sanderson said. “And when the kids are focusing more on the team, they’re going to do better as individuals, too.”

“That’s part of being a team, you step up, and we’re all in this together.”

Sanderson also spoke on the way Bravo-Young and Lee’s dominance on the mat make up for the missing starters’ absence.

“These guys know that they wanted to get the team off to a fast start, and that’s what they did,” Sanderson said of his team's performance on Sunday.

But the weekend as a whole saw several backups inserted into the lineup over the course of two days, whether it was Bo Pipher at 157, Austin Clabaugh at 133, Creighton Edsell at 184 or Konner Kraeszig at 165.

And while that's a rarity for many Penn State teams Sanderson's coached, he admits and recognizes things are a little different this year.

“It’s a little different this year. We’ve got to figure things out a little bit more,” Sanderson said on Friday. “We don’t have some of the guys we had in lineup the last few years, it’s kind of a transition year. If you don’t have your best team wrestling, you’re going to have to scrap."

While the Nittany Lions had a reliance on scrap this weekend, it was also veterans like Lee, Bravo-Young and Mark Hall, among others, that helped pick up the slack and make things easier.

Penn State will continue to be tested throughout the remainder of the season, especially as the Big Ten season continues and these veterans will be crucial to the Nittany Lions’ success on the biggest stage.