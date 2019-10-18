Penn State athletes are not just excelling on the field but also in the classroom.

The Nittany Lions have recorded their third consecutive record academic performance.

Penn State stood out in particular this year as they have recorded a 91 percent graduation rate, which is higher than the average D1 graduation rate of 88 percent for students who entered into the program during the 2009 to 2013 years.

From 2015 to 2019, the graduation percentage has increased from 88 percent to 91 percent — 91 percent being the recorded breaking number.

“Our student-athletes enrich our university with their leadership in academics and athletics. I’m proud that they have raised the bar among their peers nationwide, and even prouder that they work hard every day to earn a diploma that is valued worldwide,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a press release. “Congratulations to our students, coaches, faculty and advisors on setting an all-time record at Penn State, and thank you for your commitment to excellence.”

Ten Penn State teams have recorded a graduation rate of 100 percent. Men’s fencing, field hockey, women’s golf, men’s gymnastics, men’s hockey, women’s hockey, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and wrestling all reached this milestone.

The field hockey and women’s tennis teams are going on their 15th year of having a 100 percent graduation rate. Women’s golf earned its fourth consecutive year, while men’s and women’s hockey have been recognized for their straight third year.

The wrestling team recorded its second year of having a 100 percent graduation rate. The team has also been Penn State’s most accomplished program in competition, winning eight out of nine past national championships.

Eleven teams have also improved their graduation rate from the previous year. Twelve out of 18 teams have recorded a rate that is at least five points higher than the national average.

Penn State’s football and basketball programs have been noted for their skill on the field and on the courts, but they too have received exceptionally high statistics. The football team has an 86 percent rate, as compared to the average 78, and the men’s and women’s basketball teams has a 90 and 91 percent graduation rate, respectively.