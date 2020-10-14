Penn State will serve as the host site for seven future NCAA championships, including men’s and women’s ice hockey, men's and women’s gymnastics and men’s and women’s fencing.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced the host sites for its preliminary rounds and final sites for their Division I, II and III championships between the 2022-23 and 2025-26 seasons.

The biggest event Penn State will host in that span is the 2026 NCAA women’s hockey semifinal and finals at Pegula Ice Arena.

In 2022, 2023 and 2025, the men’s hockey program will serve as the hosts for the NCAA regionals.

Games will be held off campus in Allentown, Pa. at the PPL Center.

On campus at Rec Hall, the men’s gymnastics team will host the NCAA finals in 2023. Two years later, the women’s gymnastics team will host the NCAA regionals at Rec Hall.

In 2025, the men’s and women’s fencing finals will be hosted at Penn State’s multi-sport facility.

