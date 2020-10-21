Penn State Athletics has reported one additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Oct. 10-16 Penn State Athletics conducted 1,241 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 152 positive cases out of 8,623 tests performed on student-athletes since they returned in June.

"We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a statement.

