The long anticipated opening week of the NFL is in the books, and it included several big storylines.

From Tom Brady underwhelming in his first game with his new team to Aaron Rodgers playing like he has a chip on his shoulder, the NFL's week one games didn't disappoint.

Here are the top players to start and sit this week according to the Collegian’s sports staff.

Quarterbacks, by Andrew Destin

Start: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay v. Detroit

Any concerns about Rodgers’ ability to perform in his age 36 season should be quelled after his week one performance in the Packers' victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Against the NFC North rival Vikings, Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and tossed four touchdowns against no interceptions.

While such performances from Rodgers have been commonplace over the years, his ability to accurately throw the ball and put points on the board in his 16th season should be reason enough to start him for your fantasy team.

Not to mention, the Detroit Lions’ defense gave up three fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Chicago Bears last week, and a Packers offense led by Rodgers certainly has the firepower to put up more than the 27 points the Bears rang up on the Lions last week.

Sit: Drew Brees, New Orleans v. Las Vegas

Drew Brees threw for less than 3,000 yards in a season last year for the first time since 2003. Now 41 years old, Brees can rely on the dynamic running back duo of Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara to help ease any pressure on the passing game.

With Michael Thomas out for an extended period of time due to an ankle injury, the Saints’ aerial attack will take a big hit. While the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Carolina Panthers last week, the Raiders’ defense conceded 30 points to the Teddy Bridgewater-led Panthers.

Yet, this week’s matchup between the Saints and Raiders requires New Orleans to make a visit to the west coast.

Brees threw two touchdown passes last week, but passed for just 160 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt. If you have another quarterback on roster, sitting Brees this week might be a smart idea.

Running backs, by Tanyon Loose

Start: Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Carolina

After a lackluster performance in week one, Jones II may have left many owners doubting his potential going forward, especially with a talent like Leonard Fournette sitting behind him.

However, Jones II will still retain the starting role for the team and this week he will not be facing a talented Saint defense, but rather a Panthers defense that gave up three touchdowns and 93 yards rushing to Josh Jacobs last week.

Jones will likely get into the endzone at least once given the talent around him on offense that can push the team to the redzone, and will face little resistance from a youthful Carolina defense, giving him a very high floor for the week.

Sit: James Conner: Pittsburgh v. Denver

The perennial question James Conner owners must ask — when will he get injured this year? For the 2020 season, it took barely half a game.

Conner should be back for week two according to team reports, but after a lackluster performance on the few carries he actually did get in the Steelers first game, the coaching staff may be looking to get second year back Benny Snell some more touches after he torched the Giants for 113 yards last week.

To make matters worse for Conner, he will have to face off against a Broncos front seven that looked great against one of the league's premier running backs in Derrick Henry.

Wide receivers, by Zech Lambert

Start: Julian Edelman, New England at Seattle

Last week Edelman caught five catches for 57 yards — nothing spectacular. Cam Newton only threw the ball 19 times, though.

Seattle also got torched by Atlanta in the slot last week, giving up 179 yards, which was the highest total in the league.

Newton’s passing attempts will likely increase and that, coupled with Seattle’s shaky performance last week, should bode well for the veteran wideout.

Sit: Cortland Sutton, Denver at Pittsburgh

Sutton did not play week one due to an AC joint sprain he suffered at practice. It has kept him limited at practice so far this week, too.

If Sutton is able to play, he will still have a tough matchup in the Steelers defense.

Last week, Drew Lock also showed he can find other weapons too, such as tight end Noah Fant and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

With rookie KJ Hamler also being added to the mix, it’s hard to see Sutton really bursting out this week.

Tight ends, by Ben Serfass

Start: Evan Engram, New York Giants v. Chicago

Engram had a more than disappointing week one as he hauled in only two passes for nine yards.

That being said, he was third on the team in targets behind only Saquan Barkley and Darius Slayton with nine.

The Giants offensive line struggled to open holes for Barkley and the rest of the Giants’ rushing game, so expect them to turn to the right arm of Daniel Jones if those same problems continue. Engram is also going up against a Bears defense that allowed five catches and a touchdown to Lions’ tight end T.J. Hockenson last week.

The Bears have also allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends since 2019.

Sit: Chris Herndon, New York Jets v. San Francisco

Herndon had a steady week one game against the Bills as he caught six of his seven targets from quarterback Sam Darnold.

This week he takes on a staunch 49ers defense that is one of the league’s best.

The San Francisco defense held its opposition’s tight ends to zero catches last week, and that was against a Cardinals team that has much more explosiveness and fire power on offense.

With the unpredictable play of Darnold and the dominance of the 49ers’ defense, don’t count on much production from Herndon in week two.

