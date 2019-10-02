When former coach Chris Cagle announced his resignation earlier in the summer for family reasons, it was at a rather awkward time.

But the Penn State women’s tennis program was able to retain some stability.

Instead of recruiting a new coach to lead the program, Penn State decided to look internally and promote assistant coach Alexandra Anghelescu to be the new head coach.

Anghelescu has been with the program for only one year, but it’s enough of a head start that it could benefit the team.

“Being here as the assistant, I kind of view it as being in the back seat,” Anghelescu said. “It’s been kind of different seeing it from a backseat and looking at the program as a whole, not really having the control of the program to do exactly what I want to do.”

“I think that one year as an assistant really helped me have a full picture of what this program needs.”

One year was enough for Anghelescu to embrace the Penn State culture and tradition, and her familiarity of the program puts her at a uniquely advantageous position.

“The hardest part coming into a new program is earning the players’ trust,” Anghelescu said. “Getting into this head position, I already knew I gained their trust so in that sense, I was two steps ahead.”

Familiarity aside, Anghelescu also looks to bring new light into the program on a personal level and upon the team. After spending her college years at both Georgia and Georgia Tech, Anghelescu climbed through the coaching ranks quickly.

She first spent time as a certified Tennis Professional mentoring junior players of all ages in Georgia before serving as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of North Carolina.

Only two years removed from her time with the Tar Heels, Anghelescu is now the head coach of a Big Ten program, and she understands the changes which will come with that.

“Now it’s readjusting the light that ‘Hey, I’m not longer the assistant, I’m the head coach now.’ We could be buddy-buddy, but at the same time, they have to view me and I have to view myself in a different light,” Anghelescu said.

One of the changes Anghelescu mentioned was accountability not only between the players and coaching staff, but also themselves.

“I felt like last year, their leash was a little long,” Anghelescu said. “I’m just making sure that every action has a consequence and has a reaction whether it’s good or bad. It’s like let me hold you accountable, hold each other accountable and I expect them to hold me accountable in all areas.”

She also noted on the importance of keeping athletics and academics balanced for the players as sometimes, they have fell too far toward one end than the other.

From a competitive standpoint, Anghelescu looks to set a new standard and expectations to the program that is ready and motivated to compete — she would know something about that, having once beaten Sloane Stephens in a singles match — but also reinforcing a grander scale of thoughts and opinions toward the players as the head coach.

“There’s so many times that they’re back and forth on ‘Can I do it? Can I not do it?’” Anghelescu said. “It’s up to me to open their eyes and say ‘Hey, you can do it.’ ‘Hey, you have two years, you need start believing in yourself and your potential to do something great.’”

The new leadership also saw former Michigan All-American Ronit Yurovsky join the coaching staff as Anghelescu’s assistant, a move that excites the head coach due to Yurovsky’s intensity.

Yurovsky also brought in a very important insight as an assistant coach in her vast Big Ten experience in both playing and coaching, of which Anghelescu will certainly take advantage.

“Having played in the Big Ten, she has a better understand in what the Big Ten is and what the competition is,” Anghelescu said. “I’ve coached for only one year, so I wanted somebody who’s going to be familiar with our conference and the players that are in it.”

The duo also brings a very important aspect into the program — relatability. Anghelescu played in both the ACC and SEC, while Yurovsky played at Michigan.

While their experiences might be different from current Nittany Lions, not many programs around the country will be able to boast a coaching staff with such varied experience while also being relatable to college athletes.

“That’s how you earn the girls trust and confidence, telling them ‘Hey, I’ve been I your shoes. I’ve been in that same exact position,’” Anghelescu said. “When I did it, I wasn’t successful. If somebody had told me ‘You should have done this in this scenario,’ maybe it would have been a little different, and I want to be that voice for [the players].”

“Am I going to be relatable forever? I don’t know, but right now, I feel like these girls need somebody that they can look up to. They’ve been nothing more than accepting of all the advice we have given to them."