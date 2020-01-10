There are very few conferences across the country that can match the level of parity which the Big Ten has achieved through its first couple of weeks in conference play.

The league has been unpredictable on a nightly basis, and that continued again earlier this week when Nebraska upset Iowa on Tuesday, and Illinois knocked off Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday.

Additionally, Rutgers defeated No. 20 Penn State as a home underdog and Indiana had to rally to defeat Northwestern at Assembly Hall.

These results are just a small sample of what the Big Ten has already offered this year, and will continue to offer competitive and intriguing matchups on a nightly basis as the season continues.

With four conference games in the books, here are three storylines to monitor heading into the third week of Big Ten play.

Statement win for Maryland

At the start of the 2019-20 season, there were high expectations for this Maryland side.

However, after last year’s underwhelming season — culminating in a loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to LSU — there were grumblings about Turgeon’s job security if the Terps posted another respectable, but ultimately inconsequential campaign.

Fortunately for Turgeon, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Maryland is 3-1 through its first four games in Big Ten play, and the Terps picked up their biggest win of the season on Tuesday, a 67-55 dispatching of Ohio State in College Park.

Both teams got off to a slow start, but Maryland closed the first half on a 28-14 run to take a 28-22 lead into the break. The Terps would outscored the Buckeyes 39-33 in the second half, putting the game away without any sort of drama whatsoever.

Anthony Cowan had 20 points and six rebounds in the win, and the loss not only put Maryland into second place in the conference, but it also sent gave Ohio State its third straight Big Ten loss, sending the Buckeyes to 1-3 and down into the bottom of the league standings.

The Terps will look to continue their upward momentum against Iowa on Saturday.

Rough week for Iowa

Fran McCaffery has probably seen better weeks.

Six days ago, his team was ranked in the AP Top 25 and was going to play Penn State at the Palestra, the same gym that McCaffery played in while he was in college.

But the Big Ten flexed its muscle and Iowa had to learn that the hard way this past week.

Even though they lead for most of the second half, the Hawkeyes suffered a heartbreaking loss to Penn State last Saturday, falling 89-86 in one of the best college basketball games of the season to date.

This was followed up by a disappointing effort away from home, as Iowa looked sloppy and disinterested against a hungry Nebraska side on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes fell behind by double figures early on, and fought their way back into the game, trailing by just eight at the half.

But the Cornhuskers saw five players score 11 or more points en route to a wire-to-wire 76-70 victory over their rival in Lincoln.

Now, McCaffery’s side will have to get back on track against a Maryland team that is playing some of its best basketball of the season thus far, which is certainly not an easy task.

Spartans are cruising

The Big Ten had one clear favorite heading into the 2019-20 season, and that was Michigan State.

And while the Spartans had a difficult stretch in nonconference play, they’re starting to look like the team that was one of the national championship favorites back in November.

Led by Cassius Winston — the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year — Michigan State has won all four of its conference games and currently sits as the only undefeated team in the Big Ten play at this point in the season.

This strong run of form culminated in a dominant showing against in-state rival Michigan last Sunday, controlling the tempo against the Wolverines from start-to-finish in a 87-69 victory in East Lansing.

Winston, in particular, was brilliant against Michigan, finishing with 32 points and nine assists to lead all scores.

He followed that up with 27 points and six assists in the Spartans win over Minnesota on Thursday, as Michigan State improved to 5-0 in league play.

It’ll be a short turnaround for the Spartans next game against Purdue, but there aren’t many teams out there that look more complete than Tom Izzo’s side.