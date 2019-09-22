Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Even with the football team on the bye week, it was a busy weekend for Penn State sports.

Four teams played a total of six times, and while field hockey continued its calamitous 0-6 start to the season, the women’s soccer and volleyball teams showed bounce-back ability on Sunday.

Plus, the men’s soccer team continued its winning ways. That and more in this weekend’s Scoreboard:

Women’s Soccer (Sept. 19):

Michigan 1, Penn State 0

Penn State’s weekend began with disappointment. The Nittany Lions lost their third consecutive game in one-goal fashion at Jeffrey Field, ensuring they would go under .500 in the five-match homestand. Erica Dambach’s side was kept goalless by unranked Michigan.

Penn State women’s soccer suffers third straight home defeat against Michigan It was a closely contested match, but Meredith Haakenson’s early goal proved to be the diffe…

Field Hockey (Sept. 20):

Maryland 3, Penn State 1

Penn State’s offensive struggles continued this weekend. After six games this season, the Nittany Lions are still searching for their first win. Penn State has not been able to score more than one goal this season despite numerous chances to do so. Madison Hutson was the lone Nittany Lion to find the back of the net on Friday.

Women’s Volleyball (Sept. 20):

Pitt 3, Penn State 0

Following a tense Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge which saw Penn State take its first loss last weekend, the Nittany Lions faced off against No. 6 Pitt in a rare home-and-home series. The home portion of that set ended in a sweep for the Panthers, as the Nittany Lions lost their second match in three tries. Mistakes ultimately spelled the end for Penn State. The Nittany Lions totaled 26 errors, 21 on the attack and five service mistakes.

Men's Soccer (Sept. 21):

Penn State 2, Ohio State 1 (OT)

On Saturday the Nittany Lions opened up Big Ten play and traveled to Columbus to take on an Ohio State team that received eight votes in last week's United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Buckeyes had previously won five straight matches entering Saturday's game, but it was Penn State that came out ahead in overtime on Liam Butts' first career goal.

Women’s Soccer (Sept. 22):

Penn State 5, Michigan State 1

On Sunday, Penn State entered on a three-game home losing streak, having dropped games to Oklahoma State, Virginia and Michigan. Against their second Big Ten opponent, the No. 23 Nittany Lions made an emphatic return. Penn State earned its first conference win over Michigan State by a score of 5-1. The game featured a standout performance from Frankie Tagliaferri, who tied a single-game record with four assists.

Women's Volleyball (Sept. 22):

Penn State 3, Pitt 2

Penn State's anemic offense continued into Sunday's matchup as the Nittany Lions hit just .112 for the match but still managed to pull off the win. Though Penn State failed to get its offense back on track, the Nittany Lions got the win in a close five-set fashion thanks to timely hitting and several errors on Pitt's part that allowed the Nittany Lions to capitalize. The Nittany Lions had three players in double-digit kills.

Women's Golf (Sept. 22):

Penn State placed second in the 43rd annual Nittany Lion Invitational. The Nittany Lions finished the day 12-over (876), just shy of the tournament winner Penn. The Quakers finished 4-over (868).

Fencing (Sept. 22):

Penn State's season started on a high note. The Nittany Lions swept the Nittany Lion Cup Championships in their first action of the 2019-20 year