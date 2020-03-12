The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

This includes the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The men’s basketball tournament has been played every year since 1939.

Penn State was projected to make the tournament for the first time since 2011 and just the 10th time in program history.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the tournament would be still held without fans and only essential personnel in attendance, but has since changed course.

Penn State men’s hockey was slated to host an NCAA Tournament regional in Allentown that will no longer take place.

Penn State wrestling will not travel to the NCAA wrestling championships.

Penn State track and field had four athletes set to compete in indoor track and field championships this weekend, that will no longer take place.

The full statement can be read below:

“Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Multiple professional sports leagues have suspended their seasons including the NBA, NHL and MLS.

The Big Ten has also announced the cancellation of all conference and nonconference competitions through the end of the school year.

In addition, the conference has enacted a moratorium on recruiting for the foreseeable future.