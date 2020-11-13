Many of Penn State's programs completed National Signing Day this week.

Below is a comprehensive list of every signee who has committed to playing their respective sport at Penn State.

Women's Lacrosse

Kate Dougherty

Versatile midfielder Kate Dougherty of New Hope-Solebury High School has officially signed with Penn State women’s lacrosse.

Dougherty helped her Lions to a BAL Championship in 2019 and a BAL Title in 2018.

She was a two-time first All-BAL team selection as well as being named back to back MVP in 2018 and 2019.

She also played for Ultimate Goal Lacrosse and led them to a No. 8 ranking.

Dougherty chose Penn State because of the environment and her connection to the school — her mother Betsy played lacrosse for the Nittany Lions and is a member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, while her aunt, Julie Williams, was Penn State's coach from 1990-99.

Lauren Saltz

Midfielder Lauren Saltz has signed with Penn State women's lacrosse.

Saltz played for Westminster High School in Westminster, Maryland and also played for M&D Club Lax Black.

Lauren led the Owls to the 3A State Championships in 2018 where they won their first ever state championship and then again in 2019 where they went back-to-back state champions.

Molly O’Keefe

Penn State women's lacrosse has officially added midfielder Molly O’Keefe to its 2021 recruiting class.

O’Keefe is from Chesterfield, Virginia, where she played at Cosby High School. She served as a captain on the team, leading it to a Regional Championship in 2018.

O’Keefe also led her squad in goals, assists and groundballs in 2018, earning her a spot on the second team All-State roster.

She received the same honor in 2019 as well.

Brooke Hoss

Midfielder Brooke Hoss signed to Penn State women’s lacrosse team.

Coming from West Sayville New York, Hoss was a six-year letterwinner at Sayville High School.

She was selected as a captain for the 2021 season, scored 43 goals and seven assists in 2019, and took over her school record for number of draw controls in a game with 17.

Hoss was selected as an Under Armour All-American twice, All-County once, and all division once.

She was also a part of the Yellow Jackets Blue club team where she led her team to two National Championships.

Ally Lipkin

Midfielder Ally Lipkin has signed with Penn State to close out this year’s National Signing Day for the Nittany Lions.

Lipkin comes from Short Hills, New Jersey and attended Millburn High School, where she registered 86 goals and 108 draws in 2019.

She was also a member of the DEWLAX Black Club team, where she helped lead them to a top-10 national ranking.

Ashley Bowan

Goalkeeper Ashley Bowan has signed with Penn State’s women’s lacrosse team.

Hailing from Friendship, Maryland, Bowan led her high school, Bishop Ireton, to back-to-back WCAC Titles and a state championship in 2018.

In 2019, Bowan tallied 124 saves, earning her VISAA All-State and All-WCAC honors as well as an All-Met honorable mention.

Ellie Hollin

Defender Ellie Hollin has signed with Penn State’s women’s lacrosse team.

Hollin, who comes from Monkton, Maryland, is Inside Lacrosse’s No. 15-ranked prospect for the class of 2021.

At her high school, The John Carroll School, Hollin was named an Under Armour All-American and earned All-Conference and All-County honors.

Women's Basketball

Ymke Brouwer

Brouwer comes from overseas to join the Penn State women’s basketball team. Brouwer is from Zürich, Switzerland, and played professionally for GC Zürich in the Swiss Basketball League.

The four-star recruit is a 6-foot guard/forward that competed in the 16-U and 18-U European Championships on the Swiss National Team.

In 2019, Brouwer ranked fourth in scoring at the 18-U FIBA Championships. She averaged 16.4 points per game in the tournament.

Kayla Thomas

Penn State women’s basketball inked a commitment forward Kayla Thomas from Beltsville, Maryland.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3 forward that is ranked the No. 9 post player in the Class of 2021.

She led her high school team of Emerge Christian Academy to multiple district championships and to a 76-13 record.

Thomas hopes to bring her championship filled past to the Nittany Lions while pursuing criminology.

Men's Lacrosse

Ethan Long

Penn State men’s lacrosse officially signed four-star midfielder Ethan Long to the 2021 recruiting class after flipping him from Johns Hopkins University in May, 2020.

The Phoenix, Maryland native and second year varsity player at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Maryland, comes to Penn State after an undefeated season in 2019, before the pandemic shut down occurred in 2020.

Long anchored the first line midfield on varsity in his last two years of high school for the Baltimore Crabs.

As the 58th ranked player in Penn State’s recruiting class, Long is one of seven 4-star players and one 5-star player to join the team.

The 6-foot, 170 pound attacker is the second player to be flipped from Johns Hopkins to Penn State, bringing the class of 2021 up to 13 Penn state recruits.

Will Peden

Penn State men’s lacrosse added four-star recruit Will Peden to its attack this year.

Peden decommitted from Johns Hopkins to commit to Penn State and previously played at Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

He is the third Malvern Preparatory player to join the Nittany Lions.

The 5-foot-11 attacker is ranked No. 56 in the class of 2021.

Peden is one of the many players to have committed to Penn State among the Top 100.

Michael “Pup” Buono

Defender Michael “Pup” Buono comes to Happy Valley by way of Malvern Prep High School in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

A highly sought after four-star recruit, “Pup” was ranked as the 71st best player in his class, while also earning notable honors such as being named an Under Armour All-American in 2018 and a member of the 2019 NHSLS All- Tournament Team.

Buono chose Penn State over a list of top-tier schools including Virginia, Duke, Loyola, Richmond, Hopkins, Maryland and Villanova.

Matt Traynor

Matt Traynor signed to the Penn State Lacrosse team as a part of the 2021 incoming class, becoming the third Traynor brother to sign for the blue and white.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound midfielder has been committed to the Nittany Lions since December of his junior year.

Traynor comes from Downingtown, Pennsylvania. and is one of three players from Malvern Preparatory School to sign for the 2021 season. He previously played club ball for Mesa Fresh Lacrosse.

Matt Traynor is the third Traynor brother to play for Penn State. Matt’s brother Tripp Traynor was a former team captain and next Matt will play alongside his brother Jack Traynor for his senior season in Happy Valley.

Kevin Parnham

Penn State men’s lacrosse beefs up its defense by adding Kevin Parnham to the team.

Parnham is a four-star defender from Tewksbury, New Jersey.

He is ranked No. 48 in the Class of 2021. Parnham is one of the seven Top 100 players that Penn State has added this year.

He participated in the TRUE Midnight Mania lacrosse tournament in 2019. The tournament takes place overnight and ends early in the morning.

The 6-foot defender has played two seasons with the Leading Edge Elite 2021 club. Parnham also played for the Pingry School in New Jersey.

Michael Faraone

Penn State men’s lacrosse adds another attacker to the team with Michael Faraone. Faraone decommitted from Air Force to join the Nittany Lions this year.

The 6-foot-4, 185 pound attackmen Faraone played high school lacrosse at H. Frank Carey High School.

Faraone is just one of the many attack players added to Penn State this year.

Faraone was evaluated at the North American Lacrosse Summer Invitational this summer. He was rated an 84 out of 100.

Faraone will add more offensive depth to the Nittany Lions and help the program in the future.

Lake Baker

Henderson, Nevada’s Lake Baker signed with Penn State men’s lacrosse Wednesday, having been committed since Sept. 2019.

The Coronado High School graduate became a Nittany Lion after a decorated high school career, where the face off specialist twice appeared in the Under Armour All-America Lacrosse games.

Baker was the 2017 Class of 2021 Faceoff Academy National Showcase champion, and posted an 81% faceoff win percentage across three seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound Baker also played for two club teams in Henderson, the West Coast Starz Boyz and the Vegas Starz.

A four-star recruit ranked 94th in the class of 2021, Baker will look to further master faceoffs in Happy Valley, an activity he describes as his “obsession.”

Finn Scanlon

Defenseman Finn Scanlon officially joined Penn State by penning on to the team on national Signing day.

Scanlon stands at 6-feetand 190 lbs and has been committed to play for the Nittany Lions since Oct. 2019.

The Washington D.C. native played high school lacrosse at Gonzaga College High School and club ball for Blackwolf Lacrosse.

By choosing to play in Happy Valley, Scanlon turned down the likes of North Carolina, Cornel, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Yale.

Jack Fracyon

Five-star goalie Jack Fracyon signed with Penn State men’s lacrosse Wednesday, after committing in Sept. 2019.

The Annapolis, Maryland native played high school lacrosse at The Bullis School, also playing club for the DC Express.

Ranked 18th in the class of 2021, Fracyon was integral to his team’s success at Bullis, helping it achieve a top-five finish in the Under Armour/Inside Lacrosse rankings.

He also made an appearance at TRUE Midnight Mania in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 175 pound goalie cites the team chemistry he observed on his visit as a determining factor for choosing Penn State.

Kyle Aldridge

Penn State men’s lacrosse has officially signed Kyle Aldridge, who committed to the Nittany Lions back in December.

Aldridge is from Middletown, New Jersey, and currently attends Salisbury High School in Connecticut.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound midfielder placed third on his team in goals and second in assists as a sophomore for Christian Brothers Academy, in New Jersey.

He plays club for Sweetlax Upstate and Tri-State Lacrosse, and recently displayed his skills at the Inside Lacrosse Invitational.

Brenden Kelly

Penn State men’s lacrosse added another signee in Kinnelon, New Jersey native Brenden Kelly.

The attackman played at Bergen Catholic High School and New Jersey Riot 2021 Chaos.

Kelly attended the LI Elite Team Challenge in 2019 and was evaluated as an 82 on a 100-point rating scale.

Luke Walstrum

Luke Walstrum of Newtown, Pennsylvania signed with Penn State on Wednesday.

Having been recruited in October 2019, Walstrum was Penn State’s first attack recruit of the 2021 class.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pound. Walstrum played for Council Rock High School North and club for Big 4 HHH.

The four-star recruit also made appearances at the 2017 Fall IL Recruiting Invitational and at TRUE Midnight Mania in 2019.

Ranked 61st in the class of 2021, Walstrum joins fellow Penn State attack signees Brendan Kelly, Will Peden, and Michael Faraone.

Mac Rietano

Penn State Lacrosse gained four star recruit in new signing Mac Rietano for the 2021 recruiting class.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Rietano plays as a long stick midfielder and along with his four stars, was ranked no. 91 for the class of 2021.

The Washington D.C. native plays lacrosse for Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. and plays club lacrosse for the DC Express.

Ty Xanders, head of recruiting for Inside Lacrosse, said, “[Rietano is] the best pure d-middie in the 2021 class; Rietano has standout athleticism with affinity for the one-man clear” after the signee officially committed in Oct. of 2019.

Men's Volleyball

Cole Ignaszak

Cole Ignaszak officially committed to Penn State men's volleyball as an outside/opposite hitter.

The 6-foot-7 senior from Buffalo, New York, currently plays for West Seneca East High School and Niagara Frontier Volleyball Club.

Last year, Ignaszak was one of eight to be named to the All-Western New York volleyball team for 2019.

Volleyballmag.com placed Ignaszak on its list of “25 Underclassmen to Watch” earlier this year.

Ryan Merk

Ryan Merk, a Chicago, Illinois, native will officially represent Penn State as a libero.

Merk was named a 2019 Pioneer Press Boys Volleyball All-Area Team honorable mention.

He was also named to the 2019 VolleyballMag Boys Underclassmen to Watch.

Matt Cosgrove

Matt Cosgrove having left Parkway West High School as an outside hitter his junior season in kills with 235 has officially committed to Penn State men’s volleyball.

The Chesterfield, Missouri, native was also looked at by Pepperdine University, Lindenwood University and Loyola University.

Men’s Soccer

Sean Bettenhausen

Penn State men’s soccer officially signed midfielder Sean Bettenhausen on National Signing Day.

Bettenhausen is from Media, Pennsylvania, and has spent the past few years as a part of the Philadelphia Union organization.

He made his debut with Philadelphia Union Academy in 2016 and moved up to the USL affiliate, Philadelphia Union II, in Sept. 2020.

Normally he would have been a part of the Academy’s under-19 age group, but COVID-19 restrictions allowed him to make his debut with Union II.

Bettenhausen made three appearances with the semi-pro club and will continue his career as a Nittany Lion.

Ben Liscum

Ben Liscum, a center midfielder, has signed with Penn State.

Liscum is from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania and played at Lewisburg Area High School as well for Lehigh Valley United in the US Youth Soccer National League.

In just four games in the 2019-2020 season Liscum led his club team to an undefeated record as well as winning the 2019 USYS Division and National Championships Series qualifiers.

In his four seasons with the Green Dragons Ben dominated with 74 total goals and 70 assists with 24 of those goals and 35 of those assists coming in the 2019 season.

He went on to lead his team to be 2017 and 2019 PIAA AA District IV Champions and earned first-team All-League forward both years as well as being honored with United States Coaches Regional All-American Honors in 2019.

Women’s Gymnastics

Bella Salcedo

Penn State women’s gymnastics has officially welcomed its first signee of the year, Bella Salcedo.

The Grande Prairie, Texas, native has been ranked among the Top 100 gymnast since 2014 and has the 19th-highest all-around score, 13th-highest vault score, 23rd-highest beam score and 15th-highest floor score in the 2021 class.

Upon her list of accomplishments, Salcedo won the vault event at the 2019 Junior Olympic National Championships, placed eighth in all-around, achieved second on floor, third on vault and seventh in all-around at the 2019 Level 10 Regionals.

She has also won the vault title at the 2018 Nastia Liukin Cup and competed in the 2018 Junior Olympic National Championships and achieved second on beam, eighth on floor and fifth in all-around.

And with all of this, she was state champion on vault in 2018.

Jessica Johanson

Penn State women’s gymnastics welcomed Jessica Johanson from West Hartford Connecticut to its roster on Wednesday.

Johanson attended the Gymnastics Express gym where she won all individual events at the 2019 state championships.

She also won the vault, bars, and all-around events at the 2018 regional championships and managed to qualify for the Junior Olympic Nationals in 2017,2018, and 2019.

Elina Vihrova

Elina Vihrova has officially signed with Penn State women’s gymnastics.

The Riga, Latvia, native competed for the International Gym in Latvia as a member of the Latvian National Team.

Vihora competed at the 2018 and 2019 women’s gymnastics World Championships as well as competing in four European Championships.

In 2019 Elina won gold medals in all events at the Latvian Championships.

Women’s Hockey

Karley Garcia

The Nittany Lions women’s hockey team has just signed a new and glorious member, Karley Garcia as a defenseman starting in the 2021 season.

Karley is making her way to Happy Valley all the way from Roseville, California, and we are so excited to see her grow and excel under the coaching of Jeff Kampersal, who is now entering his fourth season coaching the women’s hockey team.

Garcia plays for the Junior women’s hockey league for the North American Hockey Academy Winter Hawks as a defenseman and wears No. 21.

Garcia between the years 2018 and 2020 had an outstanding scoring record of 10 goals for her team, the NAHA junior (red) team during the 2018- 2019 season and NAHA Major Junior (White) team for the 2020-2021 season.

Mya Vaslet

Mya Vaslet, a member of the 2021 recruiting class has signed with Penn State women’s hockey.

The six foot, 165 pound Stittsville, Ontario, native is a forward for the Etobicoke Jr. Dolphin’s.

Formerly playing for the Nepean Jr. Wildcats, Vaslet now plays for the current Provincial Women’s Hockey League Champions in Etobicoke Jr. Dolphins.

Men’s Hockey

Ben Schoen

Forward Ben Schoen of Maumee, Ohio signed with Penn State men’s hockey on Thursday.

Schoen comes to Happy Valley after two seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms.

Schoen scored six goals in either season with the Phantoms, doing so in the 2019-20 season despite playing in 26 less games than the 2018-19 season.

The 5-foot-8, 146 pound prospect also had 38 total assists during his time in Youngstown.

Ryan Kirwan

Ryan Kirwan, a forward out of DeWitt, New York, signed with Penn State men’s hockey on Thursday.

Kirwan will enter Penn State following a two-team career in the USHL, first with the Madison Capitols and currently with the Green Bay Gamblers.

The 6-foot-2, 194 pound prospect had a successful 2019-20 season with the former, recording 25 goals and 16 assists across 50 games.

As a result of that season, Kirwan appeared on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

Dylan Gratton

Defenseman Dylan Grafton signed with Penn State men’s hockey on Wednesday.

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native will join the Nittany Lions after a two-year stint in the USHL, which included a season each with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and currently the Youngstown Phantoms.

The six foot, 180 pound prospect was also drafted 77th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection.

During the 2019-20 season, Gratton appeared in 46 games for Muskegon, recording a single goal and eight assists.

Daniyal Dzhaniyev

Penn State men’s hockey added forward Daniyal Dzhaniyev to the team this year.

Dzhaniyev, Brooklyn, New York native played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Dzhaniyev played for the United States National U17 team in 2018 and 2019.

He is a smaller player at 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds.

Softball

Courtney Eyler

Courtney Eyler signed to play on Penn State’s softball team for the 2021-2022 season.

Eyeler played shortstop on her travel team, the PA Strikers where she made the 18U National Team. She is a right handed batter and thrower and stands at 5’7”.

During her senior year, she tore her ACL while sliding into home and wasn’t sure she would get to play at Penn State.

However, this fear was erased when Eyler put pen to paper and signed her letter of intent.

She graduated with a .595 batting average and is ranked as the country’s 79th-best high school player.

Eyler is the only athlete from her high school that signed.

Maddie Gordon

Penn State softball has officially signed infielder Maddie Gordon for the 2021-2022 season.

Gordon, who attended Page County High School in Shenandoah, VA, helped lead her high school team to a Class 2 state title as a freshman.

Now as a senior and a Nittany Lion commit, Gordon looks to lead Page County to another title.

Gordon is also a member of VA Glory Softball, where she has suited up as both a pitcher and shortstop. She stands 5-foot-6 and bats and throws righty.

Lydia Spalding

Pitcher and outfielder Lydia Spalding signed with Penn State’s softball team.

Splading attended Austintown Fitch high school in Youngstown, Ohio.

At 5-foot-6, she is a left handed batter and pitcher, having played for the PA Strikers where she was on the 18U National team.

In 2019, Spalding won MaxPrep’s “Player of the Game” award four times.

Lydia Coleman

Lydia Coleman, named to the NFCA Southeast Region second team in 2019, has been added to Penn State’s softball roster.

The Hoover, Alabama, native has earned all-state and All-Shelby County honors all three years ahead of her senior season.

Coleman played large contributions to her travel team’s 2017 14U USA National Championship and the 2019 USA 16A Junior Olympic Cup.

Baseball

Patrick DeMarco

Penn State baseball officially signed right-handed pitcher and first baseman Patrick DeMarco.

The Los Angeles, California native stands at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and tops out at 88 mph on his fastball.

DeMarco played his high school ball at Maranatha High School and was a member of the Quakes Baseball organization.

The right-hander was given an 8.5 out of 10 rating by Perfect Game and is listed as a three-pitch starter, complementing his fastball with a curveball and a changeup.

Tanner Folds

Penn State baseball added left-handed pitcher Tanner Folds to its recruiting class.

The Calhoun, Georgia native played for Sonoraville High School and with the Orlando Scorpions Founders Club.

Folds is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and tops out around 85 miles per hour on his fastball along with his arsenal including a curveball and changeup.

The lefty was selected as a PG Underclass All-American Honorable Mention in 2019 and 2020.

Seneca Gregory

Right handed pitcher Seneca Gregory from Stafford, Virginia signed with Penn State men’s baseball Wednesday after committing in October 2019.

A future graduate of Mountain View High School, Gregory made an appearance on the 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-America Team.

Gregory has also played for Pinnacle Baseball.

According to Prep Baseball Report, The 6-foot-4, 225 pound pitcher throws around an 82-84 mph fastball.

Connor Throneberry

Penn State men’s baseball added Connor Throneberry to its roster on Thursday.

Throneberry is a 6-foot-6, 230 pound right hander from St. Louis.

He was a graduate of Marquette Senior High School and played for the Central Scout Team, as well as 615 Baseball Club, Midsouth Prospects, and Tri-State Arsenal.

His career on base percentage was .418 and he also has an 89 mph fastball.

Anthony Steele

Left-handed pitcher and first baseman Anthony Steele signed with Penn State men’s baseball on Thursday.

The Shelton, Connecticut, native will graduate from Shelton High School in 2021, having also played baseball for Boys of Summer.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound Steele throws a 81-82 mile-per-hour fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Across two seasons, Steele had a 5.10 ERA as a pitcher, and batted .250.

He also appeared on the 2020 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team in 2020.

Chase Renner

Chase Renner officially committed to Penn State men’s baseball, as one of the newest members of the 2021 recruiting class.

The Albertis, PA native has competed in the 2018 Eastern PA College Prospect Showcase and the 2019 Preseason All-State Showcase.

Renner has thrown a fastball of 91 mph, in the 95th percentile, and a curveball of 70-75 mph.

Ben DeMell

The Penn State Baseball team gained another member as Ben DeMell officially signed as a member of the class of 2021.

Throwing a fastball of 85 mph, a curveball of 72mph, and running a 7.58 60-yard, DeMell is an interesting addition as a two-way player

This 6-foot-5, 205 pound third baseman will likely Penn State Baseball in his coming seasons.

Track and Field and Cross Country

Lindsay Stull

The Penn State track and field and cross country team welcomed another member to their 2021 recruiting class with Lindsay Stull.

Stull is an eight-time All-State champion in track and field, and a four-time All-Stater in cross country.

As a distance runner, Stull has personal best marks in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and the 5k.

The Hillard, Ohio native is a three-time Team Regional Champion and two-time State Champion.

Lauren Princz

Lauren Princz, a sprinter from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey has committed to Penn State track and field and cross country.

Princz excels in the 55m, 100m and the 200m, receiving nine All-South Jersey awards in these events.

As a seven-time school record holder and a six-time state champion, Princz earned her title for the 2018 Runner of the Year.

Zoe Duffus

Zoe Duffus is officially a member of Penn State’s cross country team.

Duffus comes from Fort Wayne Indiana where she attended Carroll High School.

Duffus accomplishments include being a two-time USATF Indiana Athlete of the Year, two-time All-State, two-time Indiana Team State Champion, four-time Indiana Sectional, Regional, and Semi State Team Champion.

She also placed 41 at Nike Cross Country Nationals.

Allison Johnson

Penn State’s track and field and cross country team added signee Allison Johnson to its roster.

Johnson holds nine records at Mount Gilead High School along with the titles of eight-time All-Ohio, seven time District Champion, two-time 800m State Champion, and two-time KMAC Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Her personal best marks include a 2:09.66 800m, a 4:53.38 1600m, and a 17:47 5K.

Collin Burkhart

Penn State track and field and cross country gained another member of the 2021 class in Collin Burkhart.

As a three time award winning United States Association for Track and Field All-American and a United States Association for Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Burkhart is going to be a strong addition to the Penn State family.

The Nazareth, PA native has personal best marks in javelin and hammer throw, making All-State in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Brendan Colwell

Brendan Colwell signed with Penn State’s track and field and cross country team.

From Centre Hall, PA, Colwell was the PIAA Team State Champion, a two-time PIAA First Team All-State, PIAA Second Team All-State, and District 6 Champion.

He attended Penns Valley Area High School where he ran distance and recorded a 4:18 1600m, a 9:10.58 3200m, and a 14:53 5K.

Korbin Martino

Penn State track and field and cross country has officially signed Korbin Martino.

His personal best 200 m time is 22.04, and 400 m is 47.16.

Martino attended Canal Winchester High School in Canal Winchester, Ohio, where he ran sprints.

He was an eight-time All-Ohio, and a five-time school record holder.

Women’s Tennis

Nina Stankovska

Nina Stankovska officially signed Penn State women’s tennis as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

The International Tennis Federation most recently ranked Stankovska at no. 638 in the world in juniors singles. The Dunajská Streda, Slovakia native’s highest ranking for the ITF was No. 159 in April of 2018.

Her overall record is 67-39 with 44 of those wins coming from matches played on clay and only 23 from grass or hard court.

In 2017, Nana Stankovska won the ITF U18 Zilina Open and the Moravia Steel Sparta Cup— both tournaments were played on clay.

Yvonna Źuffova

The Penn State women’s tennis team has welcomed Yvonna Źuffova to its roster.

Źuffova is from Banská Bystrica, Slovakia and is the second Slovakian player to commit to Penn State, among Nina Stankovska.

Źuffova’s highest ITF career ranking was 213 and her current ranking is 243.

Her Universal Tennis Ranking is 10.6.

Women’s Volleyball

Anjelina Starck

Outside hitter from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anjelina Starck, has committed to Penn State.

She is 6-foot-2 and played volleyball for the Vegas Aces during her high school career.

Starck comes from a family of volleyball players. Doug Starck, her father, was the first male volleyball player to receive a scholarship from Nebraska.

In 2018, she was named to the PrepVolleyball.com’s All-American team.

Cassie Kuerschen

Penn State women’s volleyball added Cassie Kuerschen to the team this year. Kuerschen is a libero/DS from Knoxville, Tennessee.

She played volleyball for Knoxville Catholic and the K2 Volleyball club team.

She is a two-time five-star Player of the Year.

Kuerschen committed to Tennessee before her sophomore year at Knoxville Catholic. She decommitted to join Penn State.

Erika Williams

Erika Williams has committed to play for the Penn State women’s volleyball team.

Williams is a middle blocker from Humble, Texas and has played on the Houston Juniors team and her Kingwood Park high school team.

At Kingwood Park, Williams recorded 303 kills, 149 blocks, and 40 aces.

Williams is the first middle blocker to commit to Penn State since 2018.

Juniors Kaitlyn Ford and Serena Gray were the last middle blockers to commit to Penn State.

Rachel Muisenga

Rachel Muisenga officially signed with the Penn State women’s volleyball team.

Muisenga is a 6-foot setter from Wheaton, Illinois and played for Benet Academy and Adversity on the club circuit.

During Muisenga's sophomore season, she racked up 180 kills, 149 assists, 116 digs, and 62 blocks.

Maggie Atkins, Trent Hillman, Kailee Warner, Madison Ridge, Logan Groeneveld-Meijer, Luke Vargas, Spencer Ripchik, Seth Engle, Andrew DelSignore, Jack Flanagan, Liam Higgins, Jordyn Selznick and Max Ralph contributed to this report.