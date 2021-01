Penn State Athletics reported 37 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Jan. 16 - 22, Penn State athletics conducted 1,994 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 269 total positive cases out of 26,666 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.

