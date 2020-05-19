The sports experience goes beyond watching games play out for many Penn State students.

Through the numerous student fan sections at Penn State, fans have been able to create and be a part of communities where they can make deep connections and support the athletes they watch on game day.

One of the most recognizable of the group is Nittanyville, the student fan organization for Penn State football.

“We’ve always had a good relationship with the football team...,” current Nittanyville head of public relations Patrick Bodnar said. “We’re really there because we share the common idea that we love Penn State football.”

Bodnar (senior–rehab and human services) said Nittanyville is like a family, and those involved in Nittanyville have a strong bond.

Those in Nittanyville make up the “tent city,” which camps outside of Gate A at Beaver Stadium during football season.

White Out week is the biggest Nittanyville event, where members of Nittanyville sleep outside Gate A for an entire week leading up to the annual White Out game.

“That’s always our highest number of population of campers, I guess you could say. We have our biggest events planned out during that week,” Bodnar said.

On Thursday of White Out week, Penn State football players will hand out pizzas to those camped out.

“Two years ago it was Saquon Barkley and the running backs, last year it was the running backs and Miles Sanders,” Bodnar said. “The defensive line is the one position group we’ve really had a good relationship with.”

But the fan sections go beyond just football.

The Roar Zone supports men’s and women’s ice hockey players by attending games and cheering players on.

“We have people that line up hours before gates open every home game, so that gets the boys kinda riled up, knowing that once gates open a hundred kids or something are coming down right away — and that’s an hour and a half before the puck even drops,” Taylor Somers (senior–communication sciences and disorders), president of The Roar Zone, said.

For the men’s ice hockey Wear White game, board members of The Roar Zone will go into Pegula Ice Arena between noon and 3 p.m. on game days and begin setting up for the biggest men’s hockey event of the season.

Members of Panzemonium, the men’s and women’s lacrosse student section, also often look toward white outs as their biggest event of the year.

Panzemonium President Jonathan Balog said the Wear White game for men’s lacrosse is usually against Big Ten opponents like Ohio State or Maryland.

Balog (graduate–nuclear engineering) added that members of Panzemonium “pull out all the stops” at those games – cheering, chirping and yelling throughout the game, supporting Penn State lacrosse in anyway they can.

“We show up, we stand behind the opposing team's bench, we try and make life difficult for them,” Balog said.

Balog added that Panzemonium is made up of not only lacrosse fans, but also those from other Penn State fan organizations as well, which can include Nittanyville, The Roar Zone, Legion of Blue (basketball), Park Ave Army (soccer), Cooper’s Town (baseball), wRECking Crew (volleyball), and the RECkoning (wrestling).

Madisen Patanella, president of Legion of Blue for the upcoming year, is no stranger to getting loud to cheer her organization’s team.

“Our main goal is to get as many students to the [Bryce Jordan Center] just yelling, cheering, supporting men’s basketball,” Patanella (senior–supply chain management) said.

Legion of Blue is responsible for laying out T-shirts before games, grassroots events on campus and working directly with Penn State Athletics marketing to get people excited about the games, Patanella said.

“We are the backbone of all the chants at the BJC. The cheerleaders have their thing, and the Lionettes have their thing, but we’re in control of getting the students in there,” she said.

Patanella’s favorite event is Fill the Forum, an event which happens in the first week of school where players, coaches and fans interact before the start of the season.

Free items are given out and Legion of Blue board members introduce themselves to the team and also speak to those who may have interest in their organization.

It’s an opportunity for people to get to know Penn State basketball, Patanella said.

“It’s fun to see everyone engaged and having a good time in Forum...The coaches are there hyping everyone up, the players are talking about what they expect for the season,” Patanella said. “We’re there just yelling at everybody, giving out random stuff, introducing ourselves, just so more people get to know what we do and know that we’re not just a football school.”

