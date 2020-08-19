With so much uncertainty and sports news changing by the hour, Penn State’s student section leaders are focused on safety as they head into a fall semester without sports.

Following the Big Ten’s decision to cancel all fall sports seasons, uncertainty is surrounding everyone involved in the college sports world.

For Roar Zone President Daniel Greiss, safety is a top priority as everyone hopes sports can eventually return to Penn State.

“I’m taking the approach of safety is more important than a sport, because in the end we’re there for school,” Griess (senior-professional golf management) said. “I think if you can’t justify it to be safe enough to have fans then there should be no fans — and that’s coming from someone who has loved sports their whole life.

“I know the players want it and we want it, but we also want everyone to be safe.”

The unknown about the winter and spring sports makes it difficult for these student leaders to determine what their plans will be this year.

“Even professional sports have to create a bubble literally to keep them isolated from the real world just to play those,” Greiss said. “And unless they can do that in college — which I don't know how that’s feasible — I just don’t see it happening.”

Legion of Blue Vice President Jon Flatley explained how they will keep members engaged, should a college basketball season be played.

“Maybe if you are watching the game and something happens, like a dunk happens, then we would have the first people to tweet about it or something like that can win a gift card or something,” Flatley (junior-security risk analysis) said.

It’s hard to plan for something that is still up in the air, especially with a sport like basketball where the season runs through the fall and into the spring, according to Flatley.

“We are going to try a bunch of different things and we are going to try and throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks,” Flately said.

Student section leaders want to be prepared for any situation, and it starts with Penn State’s virtual involvement fair.

“With the involvement fair being online, that could play into our favor” Greiss said, “People will still tune into that and we can show real game clips of Penn State hockey.

“We can show real game clips of Roar Zone field trips. Videos can be very powerful too so I am gonna try and use that to my advantage when the time comes.”

Victor Ginsburg, vice president of the wRECking Crew, said the club will continue to accept new members and move forward, however, now without the prospect of attending games this fall.

“We plan to run our usual executive board application process using online or phone interviews,” Ginsburg (junior-mathematics) said. “In the past we have used GroupMe to communicate with the student section at large, and I expect the same will be true this fall.”

The ever changing nature of sports right now also makes it hard for these leaders to commit to plans and ideas for the seasons that now may or may not occur in the spring.

“We’re just kind of playing it by ear because with all the ever changing situations and different rules and policies being stated every day, it’s just too hard to commit to anything right now,” Greiss said. “So once we have that, we’ll have a better idea of what the Roar Zone is actually gonna look like in the fall, because that’s still up in the air.”

