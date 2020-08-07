The PIAA met on Friday, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that no interscholastic and recreational sports return to Pennsylvania until after Jan. 1.

The PIAA believes it can continue to safely sponsor fall sports and will continue to work with Gov. Wolf and his office to discuss the status of fall sports.

The PIAA said voluntary workouts may continue, but all mandatory fall sports activities are going to be put on hold for a two week period.

The board stated it feels the Governor's recommendation to delay sports has a potential negative impact on "students' physical, social, emotional and mental health."

The board will reconvene on Aug. 21.

