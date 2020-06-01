NCAA President Mark Emmert released a statement Sunday about the death of George Floyd and the recent protests of racial discrimination across the United States.

"We have not done enough: we can do better." NCAA President Mark Emmert sent a message yesterday to membership on inequality and injustice: https://t.co/qlQLnN87rZ pic.twitter.com/X3wAXNeUjz — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 1, 2020

Speaking on inequality and injustice in the United States, Emmert stressed the importance of the college athletic community in standing against racial intolerance.

“As we look across our nation today we cannot ignore the impact of racial disparity, whether in those stricken by the coronavirus, by the lack of economic and educational opportunity, or by the injustices that cost Mr. Floyd his life,” Emmert said in the statement.

Emmert also talked about the platform of sport historically to incite social change and how he hopes the NCAA can use its leadership to incite progress and make a difference.

“We must, therefore, commit ourselves individually and collectively to examining what we can do to make our society more just and equal,” Emmert said.