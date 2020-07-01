Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last updated: July 1

As the scheduled start of the 2020 college football season inches closer, Big Ten programs are beginning to outline their plans and contingencies for the offseason and beyond.

Penn State announced in June that it’s pausing student ticket sales, and many schools within the Nittany Lions’ conference have made similar announcements.

Here’s what every Big Ten school has announced so far in regard to players returning and testing positive for the coronavirus and ticket sales for the upcoming season.

Penn State

Penn State football players returned on June 8, being the first Nittany Lion team allowed to return to campus as Phase I of Penn State Athletics' plan began.

Athletes and coaches were tested upon their returns to Happy Valley and were isolated for one week before beginning voluntary workouts of less than 20 participants each. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced on Wednesday that 102 athletes have been tested for the coronavirus and zero have returned positive results.

Penn State students received an email in June that student ticket sales have been paused until an official plan is in place regarding seating at Beaver Stadium this fall.

Illinois

Illinois football players returned to the Champaign campus on June 8 and have been participating in voluntary workouts since then, according to the Illinois Athletics website.

Players were tested upon their returns and incrementally throughout the month of June, but the school hasn’t reported whether any tests came back positive.

The Fighting Illini expect to return five teams to campus by early July and will revisit the potential return of other teams as the summer progresses.

Illinois has yet to officially push back ticket sales, as single-game tickets usually go on sale later in the summer.

Indiana

Indiana football players were the first to return to the school’s campus, with voluntary workouts beginning on June 15.

Every student-athlete cleared to work out passed preworkout protocols and have since engaged in daily medical checks, according to Indiana Athletics.

The school has also returned members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams and plans to welcome back members of the women’s soccer team on July 6.

Incoming athletic director Scott Dolson said in early June that he expects fans to be in attendance for Hoosier games this fall, and season ticket sales have continued with contingencies in place if games are canceled.

Iowa

Iowa returned members of its football team on June 8, and players have been required to partake in safety measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The athletics department announced on June 22 that it has paused the sale of tickets for football games at Kinnick Stadium, and only fans who have renewed their season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be accounted for in seating plans for the fall.

Select teams such as the men’s and women’s basketball teams have also returned to campus.

Maryland

Football players returned to the College Park campus on June 8, with voluntary workouts beginning one week later on June 15.

Before they returned to campus, student-athletes were required to self-report being symptom-free for at least two weeks before coming back.

The program initially tested 105 athletes as they returned to campus, with zero tests coming back positive, according to Maryland Athletics.

Maryland has yet to officially make a decision regarding ticket sales.

Michigan

Michigan began a four-phase process to welcome back student-athletes on June 15, beginning with the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams returning to participate in voluntary workouts.

Individuals who test positive for the coronavirus will enter a defined quarantine protocol per medical guidelines, according to Michigan Athletics.

Michigan has not yet released official word on whether or not it will pause ticket sales for the 2020 season.

Michigan State

Student-athletes from the football, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball programs were the first to return to Michigan State on June 15.

Athletes were tested upon their returns and again tested on June 22. Players who tested negative twice have been allowed to begin voluntary workouts at team facilities.

One individual tested positive on June 15 and was quarantined along with their roommates, while two student-athletes tested positive on June 22 and were placed in isolation for 10 to 14 days, according to Michigan State Athletics.

Michigan State has paused ticket sales for the 2020 season and has given ticket-holders three options in regard to how they spend their credit — they can donate to the Spartan Fund, carry over their tickets to 2021 or get a full refund.

Minnesota

Members of the Minnesota football team were the first to return to campus, followed by men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and volleyball.

Athletes have been required to participate in daily screenings and have been regularly tested for the virus, according to Minnesota Athletics.

Minnesota has not yet officially paused ticket sales, but has given season ticket-holders the options of donating to the Golden Gopher Fund, rolling their tickets over to 2021 or getting a full refund.

Nebraska

Nebraska decided to be one of the earliest Big Ten schools to allow players to return, designating June 1 as the first return date for members of the football, volleyball, soccer and men’s and women’s basketball programs.

All returning players from outside of Lincoln, Nebraska, were required to complete a minimum 48-hour quarantine and had to later test negative for coronavirus before accessing team facilities.

Nebraska has not yet paused ticket sales for the 2020 season.

Northwestern

Northwestern football players began voluntary workouts on June 22 along with a limited number of other teams in the first phase of the Wildcats athletics’ return to Evanston.

Every person returning to campus was required to complete an online training module on coronavirus responsibilities and had full physicals upon arrival to campus.

Northwestern has yet to announce any changes to 2020 ticket sales.

Ohio State

Football players were the first to partake in voluntary workouts on the Ohio State campus this summer, being able to do so on June 8.

Players have participated in daily temperature screens and social distancing while on campus after being educated on proper safety protocols regarding coronavirus.

Athletes who test positive must quarantine for at least 14 days before returning to the workouts.

Ohio State Athletics has yet to officially make amendments to 2020 ticket sales.

Purdue

Purdue returned members of its football team during the week of June 8.

The school has not yet released any ticket information regarding its policy on ticket sales but stated that it will try to accommodate as many season ticket-holders as it can in a safe manner and has transitioned to mobile-only ticketing for the 2020 season.

Rutgers

Rutgers football players returned to campus on June 15 and have since been participating in voluntary workouts.

The program has worked closely with local medical professionals and the Big Ten Conference Task Force for Emerging Infectious Disease to ensure the safety of its athletes, according to Rutgers Athletics.

Rutgers hasn’t paused ticket sales but has announced the transition to mobile-only ticketing and has created a refund policy for ticket-holders.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin football players returned to campus beginning on June 8 and were first allowed to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning activities beginning one week later on June 15.

The football team returned alongside the women’s volleyball team as the first two programs to arrive at Wisconsin’s campus in Madison.

The school has not officially released any changes to the ticketing process for 2020 but has announced that there has been an 85% renewal rate of season tickets thus far.

