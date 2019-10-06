Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Between Homecoming Weekend and the football team's conference home opener, it was one of the busiest weekends in State College in recent memory.

But beyond the homecoming festivities, it was a busy weekend for Penn State athletics as a whole, too. In all, eight teams competed this weekend, finding mixed results.

In this week's Scoreboard, we take a look at every Penn State event since Friday.

Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving (Oct. 4):

It was a successful day for Penn State inside the McCoy Natatorium. In the “throwback meet,” which saw the Nittany Lions don pink and black, both the men’s and women’s teams emerged victorious in their respective meets. The men defeated St. Bonaventure 192-145, while the women, taking on Liberty as well as the Bonnies, won by scores of 212-139 and 279-72 respectively.

Field Hockey (Oct. 4)

Penn State 3, Indiana 1

The Nittany Lions didn’t have a good start to the season, but they’ve had something to celebrate in back-to-back weeks. The win over Indiana is the team’s second in a row after going winless for the first seven games. Sophomore Anna Simon led the way for Penn State, scoring all three goals in the road game.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 4)

Wisconsin 7, Penn State 0

Coming off of back-to-back ties last weekend, Penn State faced a tough task against Wisconsin. The team was without veteran goaltender Jenna Brenneman, and, against the nation’s No. 1 team, that proved to be a problem. The Nittany Lions couldn’t stop the Badgers’ high-powered attack. With its own offense unable to muster up any momentum, Penn State was unable to stay competitive in this one for long.

Football (Oct. 5)

Penn State 35, Purdue 7

In its second Big Ten game of the year, Penn State found itself on the right side of a lopsided final score. Unlike the Maryland game, though, this one had some cause for concern. After jetting out to an early lead, the Nittany Lions’ offense sputtered. A few costly mistakes gave the Boilermakers a chance to get back into the game, but the Penn State offense was bailed out by a dominant defensive showing.

Women’s Volleyball (Oct. 5)

Penn State 3, Iowa 0

Coming off of an upset loss to No. 13 Wisconsin on the road, Penn State returned home and put on a strong performance. The Nittany Lions swept Iowa to move their conference record to 3-1. Middle blockers Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord led the charge in Penn State’s 28th victory over the Hawkeyes at home.

Women’s Hockey (Oct. 5)

Wisconsin 3, Penn State 0

Penn State’s second shot at the No. 1 team in the country went a bit better than its first. This time, the Nittany Lions saw an improved defensive effort keep the deficit manageable. Still, Penn State was unable to get on the board, resulting in its second loss of the season, dropping the team’s record to 0-2-2 through two weeks of regular season play.

Field Hockey (Oct. 6)

Louisville 3, Penn State 0

Penn State’s spurt of success came to an end on Sunday afternoon. After outscoring opponents 11-3 in their first two wins of the season, the Nittany Lions were unable to find the back of the net in their trip to Louisville, ending their winning streak. Penn State is now 2-8 on the year.

Men’s Soccer (Oct. 6)

Indiana 3, Penn State 1

Penn State had an opportunity to make a statement against the eighth-ranked team in the country, but the rainy weather and critical mistakes made it impossible to get a win that could’ve earned the team a national ranking. Defenseman Brandon Hackenberg took a red card after a defensive breakdown, and the Nittany Lions were unable to recover after going down 3-0.

Men’s Hockey (Oct. 6)

Penn State 5, Ottawa 0

Penn State improved its overall record in international exhibitions to 4-1 after shutting out Ottawa on Sunday. The Nittany Lions' top line of Alex Limoges, Liam Folkes and Evan Barratt contributed one goal and four assists to help propel Penn State to victory. Coach Guy Gadowsky's squad opens regular season play Oct. 11 at home against Sacred Heart.

Women’s Soccer (Oct. 6)

Penn State 3, Ohio State 2

Capping off a rough week that saw them drop back-to-back games to Big Ten opponents, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a win on the road. Facing Ohio State, Penn State jetted out to an early lead before allowing the Buckeyes to get back in the game late. The Nittany Lions were able to hold on to secure their third conference win of the season.