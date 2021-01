Penn State Athletics reported 16 additional positive coronavirus test results after its latest round of testing.

For the period of Jan. 9 - 15, Penn State Athletics conducted 1,590 tests for the coronavirus.

There have now been 232 total positive cases out of 24,672 tests since student-athletes returned to campus in June.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's basketball game against Rutgers postponed The Penn State women's basketball team will have to wait a bit longer to play Rutgers.