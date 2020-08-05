The NCAA announced via Twitter Wednesday both Division II and Division III fall championships have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to operational, logistical and financial challenges, the Division II Presidents Council decided to cancel all seven fall 2020 championships.

Chair of the council, Sandra Jordan, said the council also found it would not be possible to hold fall championships while maintaining the health and well-being of student-athletes.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governor’s directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” Jordan said. “This decision was discussed thoroughly, and I assure you, it was not made lightly.”

Similarly, the Division III Presidents Council made the same decision due to administrative and financial challenges.

The council’s president, Tori Murden McClure, believes ensuring the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities would be too difficult.

“Looking at the health and safety challenges we face this fall during this unprecedented time, we had to make this tough decision to cancel championships for fall sports this academic year in the best interest of our student-athlete and member institutions,” McClure said.

