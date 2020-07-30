Penn State, despite still being new to the college hockey scene, has quickly made its presence felt on the ice.

But according to SmartAsset, the town is also making a name for itself off the ice.

SmartAsset crunched the numbers based on fan intensity and quality of life in hockey towns across America and State College came in at fifth on the list, above cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Pegula has an average attendance of 103.1%, which ranked the highest amongst the top 10 hockey towns on the list.

On average 14% of State College's population is in attendance at games in Pegula throughout the winter months.

The entire list of top hockey towns in the nation can be found here.

