Editors' Note: Every Sunday, the Collegian Sports Staff will compile coverage from each Penn State game from that weekend.

Men’s Hockey (Nov. 1)

Penn State 4, Wisconsin 2

Coming off of a surprisingly dominant victory over Wisconsin on Halloween night, Penn State followed it up with another strong outing. The Badgers scored first, but the Nittany Lions rallied to take the lead midway through the second period. The third was all Penn State. Sam Sternschein buried a goal halfway through the period and a late insurance goal from Nate Sucese sealed the sweep for the Nittany Lions.

Women’s Basketball (Nov. 1)

Penn State 64, Kutztown 44

In Penn State’s first game action of the Carolyn Kieger era, the team didn’t get off to the hottest of starts. Signs of rust were evident early on, as turnovers were an issue. Despite that, the Nittany Lions were able to clean things up in time to notch a win in their lone exhibition of the new year.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 1)

Robert Morris 5, Penn State 2

Penn State’s struggles continued on the road on Friday. In their first conference game of the season, the Nittany Lions got out to a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period. Robert Morris then went on a four-goal run to hand Penn State its first loss of conference play.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 1)

Penn State 3, Iowa 0

Penn State continued its historical success against Iowa on Friday. The Nittany Lions dominated the first set before the Hawkeyes came back for a close second set, still ultimately falling short. The second was Iowa’s best effort, and Penn State locked up the win with a 25-19 third set, the eighth-straight win for the Nittany Lions.

Men’s and Women’s Swimming (Nov. 1-2)

In the final home meet of the calendar year, Penn State saw mixed results. The men dropped fell to both Virginia Tech and Ohio State, while the women managed to split the tri-meet. The teams will be off until December, when they compete at Winter Nationals in Atlanta.

Women’s Hockey (Nov. 2)

Robert Morris 5, Penn State 0

Penn State didn’t have any more success on Saturday. Once again, the Colonials put up five goals, this time notching two in the first period and three in the second. The Nittany Lions’ offense was unable to get on the board at all. Penn State’s last win came on Oct. 18 against Providence.

Women’s Volleyball (Nov. 2)

Nebraska 3, Penn State 2

The winning streak came to an end one day later. Traveling to Nebraska, the Nittany Lions struggled to maintain consistency. Penn State and the Cornhuskers alternated sets back and forth through five, with Nebraska taking the first 25-18. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions record to 17-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

Cross Country (Nov. 3)

The Nittany Lions returned to action for Big Ten Championships on Sunday in a familiar location at the Ohio State Golf Course. Penn State previously had success there when the men won the Buckeye Preview and the women placed fourth. On Sunday, though, The men finished fifth with the women earning fourth once again.

Field Hockey (Nov. 3)

Penn State 2, Rutgers 1

Penn State closed its regular season on a high note. The Nittany Lions picked up their second straight win when they returned home. Abby Myers opened up the scoring in the 12th minute. Rutgers answered in the third quarter, but a goal with less than five minutes to go by Jemma Punch gave Penn State its sixth win of the year.

Women’s Soccer (Nov. 3)

Penn State 2, Iowa 0

The Nittany Lions opened up their Big Ten tournament run with a commanding shutout victory over No. 5 seed Iowa for their seventh-straight win. Payton Linnehan and Rachel Wasserman found the back of the net for Penn State to send Penn State to the Big

Men’s Soccer (Nov. 3)

Penn State 2, Rutgers 1

Penn State capped off its historic regular season with a second-straight overtime win on Sunday, this time downing the Scarlet Knights on the road. The Nittany Lions' winner once again came from senior striker Christian Sload, who also scored Penn State's game winner in overtime against No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday. Sload's goal propelled Penn State to the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

