Women's basketball vs. La Salle, Camden (11)
Buy Now

Anna Camden (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater 3-pointer during the women’s basketball game against La Salle at the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 17, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Penn State women’s basketball forward Anna Camden has taken the TikTok world by storm, but one video stands alone.

In collaboration with football’s Will Levis, men’s basketball’s Jamari Wheeler and other Penn State athletes, Camden posted a series of clips Monday that highlighted different Nittany Lions both in and out of uniform as part of the "pose challenge."

The clip is trending with over 600,000 views on the video-sharing and social networking app. Easily her most viewed video, Camden and nine other athletes recreated both action shots and stock photos from this past season.

RELATED

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags