Penn State women’s basketball forward Anna Camden has taken the TikTok world by storm, but one video stands alone.

In collaboration with football’s Will Levis, men’s basketball’s Jamari Wheeler and other Penn State athletes, Camden posted a series of clips Monday that highlighted different Nittany Lions both in and out of uniform as part of the "pose challenge."

When ⁦@annnacamden⁩ hits up a couple fellow ⁦@GoPSUsports⁩ friends to stay connected over quarantine, of course they go viral... #WeAre #ONETEAM 👊🏻💙🦁 pic.twitter.com/RnnsqmcvcR — Coach Boggess (@G_Bogg) May 13, 2020

The clip is trending with over 600,000 views on the video-sharing and social networking app. Easily her most viewed video, Camden and nine other athletes recreated both action shots and stock photos from this past season.

