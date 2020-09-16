The NCAA Division I council has extended its recruiting dead period through Jan. 1, according to a statement posted Wednesday.

DI Council extends recruiting dead period: https://t.co/vERK55eNjo pic.twitter.com/eFHD7SkAo2 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 16, 2020

Throughout the dead period, no in-person recruiting may take place, but other forms of communication such as phone calls are allowed.

The council also announced that schools can not grant complimentary game tickets to potential recruits, high school or two-year college coaches during this time.

“While the Council acknowledged and appreciates the growing desire to resume in-person recruiting by select coaches’ associations, Council members ultimately concluded the primary concern right now must be protecting the current student-athletes on our campuses,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun according to the statement.

