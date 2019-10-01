Picture the latest Penn State national champion wrestler is yelling at you through your TV to buy a new car.

That’s not quite as crazy as it may have sounded a few years ago after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Play to Play Act into law on Monday — well, Friday, but it aired on HBO’s “The Shop” on Monday morning.

The bill prevents the NCAA from barring collegiate athletes from profiting on their name, image or likeness. In other words, athletes at California institutions will be legally permitted to sign sponsorship and endorsement deals, as well as be compensated for autographs, once the law goes into effect in 2023.

The law also allows for athletes to hire a licenced agent to represent them in these negotiations.

Until this bill, the principles of amateurism were core foundations of the NCAA, leading to many issues in the form of eligibility and benefits of athletes. Most notably was a 2009 lawsuit from former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon which allowed student-athletes the ability to receive cost of living stipends.

However, beyond that and their scholarships, college athletes received no additional support for living while at college.

The new law does not allow colleges to start paying athletes in addition to their scholarships. Instead, it opens up a whole new avenue for athletes to profit off of endorsement deals, and it won’t just be for the household names from the revenue sports.

Take golf for example. The manufacturers can now foster relationships with top players in college and compensate them for playing their clubs. There have been informal relationships for years with the players benefiting only from receiving equipment, but now a college golfer could potentially be compensated for playing a TaylorMade driver.

Same will go for a hockey player shooting with a Bauer stick.

On a similar note, a basketball player like Penn State’s Lamar Stevens could sign an endorsement deal to wear Nike shoes. However, he wouldn’t be able to be compensated for wearing Under Armor or Adidas shoes given Penn State’s relationship with Nike. Recent amendments to the bill prevent athletes from signing endorsement deals that conflict with their school's sponsors.

NCAA President Mark Emmert called this the biggest issue he has faced in decade-long run as head of the organization.

A statement from college athletics’ governing body said the new law was already creating confusion for athletes and jeopardizing a fair playing field between universities in California and those in the rest of the country.

However, the law doesn’t go into effect until 2023. By that time, the landscape of compensation in college sports could be drastically different.

This is just the beginning as similar bills are being proposed in Florida, New York, Washington, Colorado, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

By the time the Fair Pay to Play act goes into effect, California may not be the only state.

In its statement, the NCAA admitted it needs to adjust its rules on student-athletes benefiting from their name, image or likeness, but maybe the passing of the law will finally force the NCAA’s hand.

It never made sense that Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley could never benefit from the sold out crowds at Beaver Stadium that came to see them play, or from the thousands of fans who wore nameless No. 9 and No. 26 jerseys and T-shirts.

It never made sense that former Stanford golfer Tiger Woods had to once pay back Arnold Palmer for dinner to retain his eligibility.

It never made sense that an athlete had to choose between supporting his family or chasing a national championship.

The Fair Pay to Play Act is just the first domino to fall and there will be a lot more to play out.