A part of Saturday’s virtual Blue-White Tailgate, Penn State’s Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour spoke with Steve Jones on the Coaches Show to give some updates about how athletics is handling the current coronavirus pandemic.

News has come out that some Penn State seniors have decided to come back for another year after their seasons were cut short.

While some schools are not allowing their seniors to do that, Penn State is, and will even honor their scholarships.

Barbour said that Penn State will honor the seniors’ scholarships at the same rate as this spring. She expects that would cost an additional $700,000, but the department didn’t waste time to decide that.

“That decision was an easy one,” Barbour said. “It’s about students, it’s about opportunity, and there was really never any question that if the NCAA would provide that opportunity, we were gonna offer that.”

Barbour also gave some updates on what lies ahead, most notably when athletes can return to campus to prepare for the season.

While the university announced that remote learning would continue and be available through the summer, it left the door open for students to return to campus for the second summer session.

Online learning will be available for anyone throughout the summer to account for different circumstances elsewhere, but Barbour said if it is safe and healthy to do so, they could get students and athletes back on campus when the session begins at the end of June.

In terms of transfers, the NCAA is scheduled to hold a vote on April 24 regarding the one-time transfer waiver, which would allow all athletes to transfer somewhere and play immediately.

But in these current times, Barbour said she hopes that vote is postponed until January.