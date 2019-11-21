As we near the final quarter of the NFL’s regular season, fantasy owners may be left scrambling for waiver wire picks to fight off bye weeks and injuries.

If this sounds like you, worry no more, as the Collegian has you covered with one player to start and one to leave on the bench in Week 12.

QB:

Ryan Lam

Start: Sam Darnold, New York Jets

The days of Darnold seeing ghosts seemed to be history as the third pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has found his touch.

The Jets are in the midst of the easier part of their schedule, fending off the New York Giants and Washington in the past two weeks and dropping 34 points in both games in the process.

Darnold has also had a good surge later in the season last year as well, as he looks to duplicate his four-touchdown performance against Washington, who has a better Defensive DVOA ranking than the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders are on a good run with three straight wins, but they are very close results and that 17-10 win over the Bengals is a bit worrying considering how bad the Bengals are.

Going up against the 29th-ranked team in Football Outsider’s Defensive DVOA and starting to find his groove, Darnold might be worth picking up and starting.

Sit: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Yup, it’s Jared Goff again.

He’s been shaky since signing that big contract extension and I don’t know if it’s the Patriots curse, but part of it is on him and some part of the blame is also on McVay’s more reserved playcalling and play design.

The Bears were a good defensive team, ranking in the top-five of Defensive DVOA and Goff did not need to do much, throwing for 173 yards and one interception.

Baltimore will be a different story, though.

The Ravens are currently in the top 10 in Defensive DVOA and they have a defensive unit that’s trending up with some very good secondary pieces like Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Earl Thomas.

Moreover, the Ravens also lead the league in scoring drives, with more than 50% of their drives ended up in either touchdowns or field goals.

John Harbaugh is also very content with methodically driving the ball, with Baltimore topping the charts in time of possession per drive as well.

The Rams might very well play catch-up for a good part of the game, and Goff doesn’t play well from behind.

RB:

Andrew Porterfield

Start: Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have been rolling through their competition, most recently handing the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers an overtime loss. Seattle’s success can be attributed to its explosive offense in both the running game and passing game. Chris Carson has been the team’s feature back this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

He has eclipsed 100 yards four times through week 11, and against the Eagles, he’s likely to increase that number.

Philadelphia is not the same team from years past, and Seattle will assuredly exploit a mediocre Eagles defense.

The Seahawks have not lost an away game yet, and will rely on the legs of Carson to lead them to their tenth victory of the year.

Sit: Josh Jacobs

While Oakland may be playing one of the most dysfunctional teams in the league in the New York Jets this Sunday, Josh Jacobs will not touch the ball much.

The Jets are so bad at stopping the pass that their opponents rarely run the ball.

Against a team with the least rushing yards allowed per game, the Raiders will be carried on the back of quarterback Derek Carr.

Although Jacobs tallied 112 yards last week in a victory against the Bengals, he has not recorded consecutive 100+ yard appearances since weeks five and seven (the team was on bye in week six).

Jacobs has been one of the premiere offensive weapons in the league during his rookie campaign, but coach Jon Gruden will most likely gameplan to air the ball out against a laughable Jets secondary.

WR:

Tanyon Loose

Start: Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

After a somewhat slow start to the season, Landry’s fantasy performances have finally begun to improve.

Over the past four games Landry is averaging about 17 points per game compared to a mere 11.5 points per game over the rest of the season.

The Browns' passing game has looked slightly more reliable over recent games, and that trend is likely to continue as the Browns will host Landry’s former team, the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have allowed over 30 points in half their games this season, and have quite a vulnerable secondary after their trade of star second-year cornerback, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Landry on the day, and with some extra added motivation against his former team, Landry is poised to have a big day.

Look at Landry as a low to mid-level WR-2 for the week.

Sit: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens offense has been the Lamar Jackson show over recent weeks. For many receivers, having an MVP front-runner as your quarterback would be great; however, Jackson’s style of play simply doesn’t lead to sufficient volume for his receivers.

The Ravens offense has never been committed to passing the ball, and they certainly have no reason to when they have a player like Jackson at QB. Luckily for many fantasy owners, Brown’s big play ability has kept him relevant in fantasy throughout the season.

This week will likely be different, as the Ravens must travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams.

Brown will almost certainly be matched up with the Rams recently acquired super-star cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey is a tough matchup for any receiver, let alone a rookie who is just settling into the league. B

rown may still have his usual shot at a big play, but any extra receptions seem unlikely against the Rams secondary.

TE:

Malcolm Wilson

Start: Ryan Griffin, New York Jets

Since the injury of fellow Jets tight end Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin has assumed the lead role at tight end and has quietly become one of the more solid streaming options for fantasy owners. The former Houston Texan has posted double digit outings in three of his last four contests, including two performances of 21+ points. His rapport with quarterback Sam Darnold seems to be growing stronger each week, as Griffin put up his first 100-yard receiving performance of the season last week. The Jets will host the Raiders this weekend, facing a defense that has given up the fourth-most points to opposing fantasy tight ends this season. That favorable matchup should be enough to warrant starting Griffin in Week 12.

Sit: Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

Despite a promising stretch earlier this season, Everett has been underperforming over the past few weeks.

Exceeding more than four points in only two of his last five games, his once-satisfactory level of production has slowed and dropped drastically in the latter half of the season.

Everett was bothered by a wrist injury last weekend against Chicago and saw fewer snaps as a result, which is a trend that could continue into Monday night’s contest against Baltimore.

To make matters worse, the Rams will play a Ravens defense that many consider to be the best in the league, allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Fantasy owners should try to look elsewhere for viable starting options at tight end in Week 12.