The coronavirus pandemic’s impacts on college athletics have affected more Penn State campuses than just University Park, and done so in more ways than one.

While the Big Ten has seemingly decided the University Park campus’ fate for fall sports by postponing them due to health concerns, Penn State’s Commonwealth campuses, which compete at the Division III level, have also canceled fall sports competitions.

Penn State Brandywine interim athletic director Jeff Scarpone said members of his campus’s 16 sports teams are returning to practice, despite a lack of fall competition with other schools on the horizon.

“Everybody’s disappointed, but I think they’re also understanding,” Scarpone told The Daily Collegian. “[The student-athletes] are working really hard within the guidelines and the rules and the restrictions that we have, to at least have some semblance of athletic activity.”

All of Brandywine’s sports teams are practicing, including both men’s and women’s basketball, which began practice on Monday, Sept. 14, in hopes that they'll be fresh if a season does eventually happen.

Scarpone said the teams are following a “return to athletic operation” manual that presents strict guidelines for what can and can’t be done at practices.

In addition to masking and social distancing, athletes and coaches are required to complete coronavirus screenings before practices, as well as wipe down equipment before and after use.

The maximum number of people who can practice at one time is 10, which is challenging on a sport-by-sport basis, especially if a team fields more than 10 athletes at a time.

Scarpone said he is confident student-athletes and everyone else associated with the school’s athletic programs will do what it takes to stay safe and work around this number.

“I think people are really cognizant of following the rules, and not doing anything that’s going to put them or a teammate or a coach in harm’s way,” Scarpone said. “I think there’s some optimism.”

Such confidence is not fully reflected in Brandywine’s future for operation.

Though Scarpone said the athletic department has had no staff cuts or reduced hours yet, the economic impact of the coronavirus on the Division III school’s sports budget is inevitable.

“We are obviously expecting a cut to our athletics budget, and really just working on outlining where we can cut, where we don’t want to cut,” Scarpone said. “We’re just trying to forecast what we’re going to do moving forward. I am 100% confident we are getting a budget cut of some kind.”

Despite Scarpone's certainty that there will be budget cuts, neither he, nor Penn State Abington interim athletic director Matt Levy, nor Penn State Behrend athletic director Brian Streeter indicated those budget cuts could translate to cutting programs.

Unlike their Division I counterpart at University Park, these smaller Division III programs have significantly lower operational costs. This means a potential lack of revenue may not be felt as much as it would at University Park.

Due north in the Philadelphia suburbs of Abington, Levy said his school’s sports teams will not begin practices for any sport until Sept. 21.

When practices do return, standard safety protocols like social distancing and masking will be in effect.

In anticipation of the return of student-athletes in large groups, Levy said the school’s weight rooms and cardio rooms are scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 14.

He said everyone involved with Abington’s 13 athletic programs are eager to get back to practice.

“I think our student-athletes are excited to just get back on the field,” Levy said. “It’s going to be different, but I think our coaches are excited.”

Levy did not comment on any potential budget cuts for the athletic department.

Similar to Brandywine, Levy said Abington has made no staff cuts to the same department, an act of faith he said has not gone unnoticed.

“I appreciate the fact that the school has supported our full-time employees,” Levy said. “The school’s been committed to our department, and helping out other areas within our division as well to help support it.”

Across the state in Erie, Streeter said Penn State Behrend has employed a comprehensive health plan for safely bringing student-athletes back.

All athletes must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and a wristband that indicates whether or not they had their temperature checked.

Practices began last week in pods of 8-10 student-athletes, and 50% of these athletes must be tested every two weeks.

While the idea of practicing in pods is smart in theory, Streeter said at the Division III level his school plays at it is much more difficult to maintain these pods’ integrity.

Another difficulty will be paying to regularly test student-athletes. The cost of testing can range between $50 and $90, and the athletics budget for commonwealth campuses like Behrend cannot foot the bill as easily as a Division I university can.

Many athletes at Behrend do not live with only athletes and many commute to campus, which means creating secure pods for practice can be problematic.

“We’re trying to do everything possible to give these kids some hope,” Streeter said. “We’ve got to work so carefully to provide them the safest environment to participate in practice.”

Outside of Behrend’s varsity sports teams, the school has hosted a socially distanced ping pong tournament and cut weight room capacity from between 70 to 80 people down to 20.

The athletic department has also made no staff cuts, but staff members who left for other schools have seen their positions remain unfilled.

Despite these changes to how Behrend’s athletics department will operate this fall, Streeter said it is the institution’s responsibility to ensure student-athletes have the crucial access to physical fitness while staying safe and healthy.

“We’re doing the best we can and we’re trying to give the kids the best experience we can here in the fall,” Streeter said. “We’ve got to service these kids, but we’ve got to be smart about how we do that."

