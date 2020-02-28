THON weekend is in the books, but there will be no shortage of things to watch on campus or on TV in the world of sports.

Penn State men’s hockey and wrestling won’t be competing, which gives Nittany Lion fans a good opportunity to check out something new.

Women’s lacrosse faces top-five opponent

Penn State women’s lacrosse continued its hot start to the season when it handed Cornell its first loss of the year.

The scoring came in bunches once again as senior attacker Maria Auth led the way with six points. Sophomore goalie Taylor Suplee had a career-high 20 saves.

The Nittany Lions are now 4-0 on the young season, their best start since the 2017 season which saw them win their first seven games. The hot start has earned Penn State a spot in the IWLCA Coaches Poll which has the team ranked No. 19.

The Nittany Lions will have their biggest test of the season at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. when No. 5 Loyola comes to town. This will be the last chance for fans to catch a women’s game in Panzer Stadium until a March 29 game against Princeton.

Women’s hockey is back home

If you have been meaning to catch a women’s hockey game in Pegula Ice Arena, this weekend is your last chance.

The Nittany Lions will close out their regular season this weekend against Mercyhurst. The Lakers are the second-best team in the CHA conference currently.

Penn State and Mercyhurst met for a two-game series in January in which the two teams had back-to-back ties.

The Nittany Lions will hope to close the regular season on a high note with a game on Friday at 6 p.m. and one on Saturday at 3 p.m. Penn State will be honoring its seniors on Saturday as well.

Men’s lacrosse faces another top-10 test

Penn State men’s lacrosse wasn’t able to take down its biggest test of the season last Saturday.

The formerly No. 1 Nittany Lions fell to then-No. 3 Yale. The Bulldogs have since taken the top spot in the USILA Coaches Poll.

Penn State has a chance to bounce back against another elite Ivy League team, No. 6 Penn.

The two teams engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle in Panzer Stadium last year, with the Nittany Lions emerging victoriously thanks to late-game heroics from senior midfielder Nick Spillane.

Penn State is likely to once again be challenged defensively and at the faceoff X when it travels to Philadelphia for the game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Men’s basketball at Iowa

It’ll be hard to top Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Rutgers on Wednesday.

The No. 16 Nittany Lions went down to the wire after blowing a 21-point lead, but sophomore guard Myles Dread saved them from defeat with a late 3-pointer.

Even so, if this next matchup is anything like the first, Penn State’s game at Iowa should be a good one.

The Nittany Lions survived an incredible effort from Luka Garza when the two teams met in Palestra earlier this season, winning 89-86.

The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network on Saturday at noon.

Scoreboard watching for men’s hockey

If you’re really feeling a need for more hockey, there are some games to pay attention to that have big implications for Penn State.

Penn State fans will want to keep tabs on the results of Ohio State and Minnesota’s games this weekend. The Nittany Lions need both teams to earn four or fewer points in order to win the Big Ten regular season title.

Minnesota plays a two-game home series against Michigan — the fifth-ranked Big Ten team — beginning on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The teams will play on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Ohio State will host Wisconsin, the Big Ten’s lowest-ranked team. The series begins on Friday at 6 p.m. and continues Saturday at 8 p.m.