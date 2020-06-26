The third phase of Penn State Athletics' plan to return student-athletes to campus will begin on Monday, June 29.

Men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball student-athletes will be allowed to return in the latest phase.

75 football student-athletes returned to campus on June 8 in Phase I of the plan.

Additional football student-athletes, as well as the men's and women's basketball student-athletes returned on June 22 as part of Phase II.

Returning athletes will follow CDC and local government guidelines, as well as “tracking and implementing” recommendations from the NCAA Sport Science Institute and the Big Ten Conference's task force for Emerging Infectious Disease.

Protocols for those returning include wearing masks and small group activities with under 20 individuals. Daily health screenings and temperature checks will be implemented for student-athletes, coaches and other staff.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during meetings and workouts, and athletic facilities will be cleaned thoroughly. Access to buildings will also be limited and monitored.

Upon returning to campus, student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19.

"We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first step to a full return for the fall," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a statement.

