Football’s lopsided victory may have been the talk of the town, but the Nittany Lions’ trip to Maryland wasn’t the only sporting event from the weekend. Eight other programs were in action in yet another jampacked weekend of fall sports.

Football (Sept. 27)

Penn State 59, Maryland 0

Coming off of a bye week and a narrow victory over in-state rival Pitt, Penn State came into this Big Ten opener with a lot of questions. The Nittany Lions certainly answered them. In front of a blackout crowd, Penn State didn’t take its foot off of the gas for four quarters and completely dismantled an upset-hopeful Maryland team.

Men’s Soccer (Sept. 27):

Penn State 0, Michigan 0

Penn State is on the cusp of breaking into the top 25, and a win over a conference foe likely would’ve got the team there. Instead, the Nittany Lions had to settle for their second tie of the year. The attack struggled to find openings in Michigan’s defense, but a strong performance from goaltender Josh Levine ensured that Penn State avoided suffering its first loss since the season opener.

Women’s Soccer (Sept. 27):

Penn State 1, Minnesota 0

On the same night as the men’s team’s tie, women’s soccer found itself in a similar position on the road. Coming off of an offensive explosion against Michigan State last Sunday, Penn State’s attack cooled off in Minneapolis. Neither the Nittany Lions or the Golden Gophers could find the back of the net in regulation, but midfielder Ally Schlegel made sure that her team left with its second Big Ten win of the year.

Women’s Hockey (Sept. 27):

Penn State 3, Holy Cross 3

In its season opener, Penn State exhibited its ability to score. The Nittany Lions jetted out to a 3-1 lead by the end of the second period, and it appeared they would be marking one down in the win column. Then, the third period saw Penn State give up two goals to Holy Cross to force overtime. Neither team was able to find the back of the net again, resulting in an opening-game tie.

Women’s Volleyball (Sept. 28):

Penn State 3, Rutgers 0

Penn State notched its second conference win with yet another sweep. The Nittany Lions were coming off of a win over Michigan State that left Russ Rose unhappy with his team’s mistakes on the court, and while the Rutgers game saw some errors committed early on, Penn State closed out strong. The Nittany Lions’ win came via a collective effort from the likes of Jonni Parker, Serena Grey, Kaitlyn Hord and Allyson Cathey.

Women’s Hockey (Sept. 28):

Penn State 1, Holy Cross 1

On a new day, Penn State wound up with the same result. This time, the Nittany Lions were unable to put things together offensively, and they were the ones who had to play catch-up when Holy Cross got on the board in the second period. A late power-play goal by Penn State’s Katie McMillan sent the game to overtime, but, once again, neither team found any openings, and the Nittany Lions returned home from Massachusetts with a record of 0-0-2.

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country (Sept. 28):

Ohio State hosted its first home meet in 13 years, but it was the Nittany Lions who shined. At the Buckeye Preview, Penn State saw the men’s team finish first and the women’s team nab fourth. Each team had two runners finish in the top ten. Ben Bumgarner and Billy McDevitt led the way for the men, while Kathryn Munks and Alison Willingmyre did so for the women.

Women’s Soccer (Sept. 29):

Wisconsin 1, Penn State 0

Penn State was once again unable to topple a ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions were able to hold Wisconsin scoreless in the first half, but the Badgers’ quick goal at the start of the second was all that they needed to hand Penn State its fifth loss of the year. The Nittany Lions fall to 2-3 in their last five games.

Field Hockey (Sept. 29):

Penn State 8, Villanova 2

The Nittany Lions entered the game 0-7 on the season. They hadn’t scored more than three goals in a game. That all changed against Villanova. Penn State erupted for eight goals in the home game against the Wildcats. Anna Simon led the way with two goals, and Alexis Horst, Meghan Reese, Paityn Worth, Emma Spisak, Bree Bednarski and Jemma Punch also got on the board in the Nittany Lions first win of the year.

Women’s Golf (Sept. 29):

Penn State closed out its weekend in Kentucky by finishing third in the 30th annual Bettie Lou Evans Invitational. The Nittany Lions finished 11-over (875), just shy of Rutgers (874). The host Wildcats finished 5-under (859). Penn State returns for its final competition of the fall season at the Landfall Tradition on Oct. 25-27.