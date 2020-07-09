There are typically no “bombs bursting in air” when high school football players across the country are on the field, but there are ample red glares during a Beaver Stadium pregame.

The topic of “The Star-Spangled Banner” being played at collegiate sporting events, and specifically at Penn State, is deserving of review.

Adopted as the national anthem in 1931, Francis Scott Key’s patriotic anthem is a routine introduction to sports games of all kinds across the United States.

As athletes such as Colin Kaepernick have knelt during the national anthem in protest of the systemic oppression of Black people and people of color in the U.S., the question arises: why is the national anthem played at sporting events?

Every Penn State football game is an outdoor amphitheater of patriotic demonstrations, with both the consistent playing of the national anthem and an annual military appreciation game.

By no means do I want to underscore the importance of a well-regulated military (nor do I wish to comment on the matter), but I think the presence of the anthem and military glorification at both professional and collegiate sporting events is a disservice to athletes.

I’m not one to speak on behalf of Penn State’s student-athletes, as I’m not one and will never understand what it’s like to be one, just as I’m not a Black man or woman in America.

However, I do believe I can observe from the outside and question why these acts of patriotism have expanded into avenues like high school basketball games, a Big Ten conference matchup in volleyball and the Super Bowl.

I will continue to support Kaepernick and other athletes' right to kneel during the national anthem. It’s a platform for athletes to draw attention to societal issues worthy of conversation, yet sometimes the message can be lost in translation and misconstrued as hatred of America.

As such, athletes should not have to protest this way — the anthem should not be played.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, professional soccer leagues such as English Premier League and Spain's La Liga do not play their country’s national anthems. In fact, the worldwide consensus for a sporting event to feature a country’s national anthem is for the winners of events at the Olympics or before an international soccer match.

The Olympics, where in 1968, United States athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos were thrown out of the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City for raising their fists as a Black Power salute on the medal podium.

While I personally believe competing on the Olympic stage for one’s country is an honorable event and could warrant playing a country’s national anthem — if those Olympic athletes have such national pride — by no means does it permit colleges in the United States to play the “Star-Spangled Banner" at every sporting event.

In lieu of the national anthem, colleges have a few options. Institutions such as Penn State could play its alma mater prior to games, just as it has for decades.

If a college is the flagship university of its state and wishes to honor the state it represents on a national scale, perhaps the state song is all that needs to be played prior to intercollegiate competition.

Many other songs that demonstrate state pride are already played frequently on college campuses, such as John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at West Virginia University.

Again, neither of these suggestions are perfect, one-size-fits-all solutions.

Though not the state anthem, University of Texas football players have called on the school to stop playing “The Eyes of Texas” at its sporting events.

Much work still needs to be done to find culturally appropriate and honorable songs university personnel and student-athletes alike can agree on.

At the very least, these two options are among the many ways colleges across the country can begin to separate from pregame antics centered around the national anthem, and instead focus on a sporting event between two universities.

The national anthem has been played at sporting events since World War II, but history should not serve as the sole guiding principle for playing a song in public.

Universities across the country should take notice, or at the very least consider this thought: does the national anthem belong at college sporting events?

