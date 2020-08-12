Penn State Athletics announced via a release there have been zero new positive positive coronavirus tests among student-athletes in the latest round of testing.

As of August 7, Penn State has conducted 560 tests. Results of three tests are pending. Penn State has reported a total of eight positive tests since it began testing student-athletes on their return to campus.

Penn State Athletics confirmed on July 23, it had its first student-athlete test positive for the virus.

"Individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point," Penn State said in a release. "In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

Penn State will continue to report the number of positive tests every two weeks throughout the remainder of the summer.

According to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour, athletes will be tested on their return to campus and if any symptoms are shown.

So far, Penn State has returned its football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball teams to campus.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday, it would be canceling sports including football this fall due to the health risks associated with the coronavirus.

