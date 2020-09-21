Nothing shines brighter than the Friday night lights on a clear, cool October evening as the leaves turn a vibrant orange and red.

In central Pennsylvania, local athletic directors are making sure those lights shine, even in the midst of a pandemic — and two local high schools can now be certain they will.

The Bellefonte and State College Area School Districts held practices in anticipation for a 2020 fall sports season, without knowing if there'd be one.

The PIAA left the decision to play or not play up to each individual school, and Bellefonte felt safe to attempt to play due to the low COVID cases in the area.

Bellefonte athletic director Deb Moore prioritized safety, but was still determined to get her teams playing sports this fall and was not surprised by the PIAA's decision.

“How do I get them to play, and play safely?" Moore said. “I’m trying to follow all the guidelines set forth by the CDC.”

The State College Area School District administration was similarly not surprised when the decision from the PIAA was announced.

“It fell in line with the governor’s position all along,” State College Athletic Director Chris Weakland said. “It would be up to individual municipalities and school boards to make their decision.”

State College has taken as many precautions as possible to keep its student athletes safe, including wearing masks, social distancing and using personal water bottles at practices.

“It’s really interesting to see how our coaches and players have responded to this, and I’m very proud of how they did,” Weakland said.

It’s not only players and coaches doing their best, though — they had some help in the process.

State College football coach Matt Lintal noted the excellent job being done by a student running the football team’s Instagram page to help remind people of these efforts and get them to follow the guidelines.

“He made a video encouraging State College to wear their masks,” Lintal said. “He’s put some really good things on there.”

Even with the risk of a coronavirus outbreak, the State College Area School District’s Board of Directors voted 9-0 to approve the playing of non-contact sports this fall and voted 7-2 to play contact sports, like football.

For State College, two or more cases on a single team would result in that team being suspended and quarantined for two weeks.

Moreover, State College is following the plan the district has laid out since sports are viewed as an “extension of the classroom.”

If an outbreak happens on a Bellefonte team, the Department of Health would complete contact tracing, but most likely, the entire team would be quarantined as well.

As for fans — that is still uncertain at this point.

Indoor sports, such as girl’s volleyball, will most likely have no fans in attendance, but Weakland would like to have at least senior parents attend outdoor games if possible.

“There’s a lot of parents out there that really put a lot of time and love to get their children to this point," he said. "We’d hate to deprive them of the opportunity to see them play as well."

Lintal also feels the lack of a fall sports season could have taken a mental toll on the athletes, especially after he, as a coach, witnessed the effect the loss of a spring season had.

Now, though, he doesn't have to worry.

“I got to see the emotional impact of our kids who were multi-sport athletes that lost their senior lacrosse season or track season,” Lintal said. “I saw how difficult that was and the emotional heartache they had to bear… as hard as that was, I think this would have been more difficult because every other school in our country is playing.”