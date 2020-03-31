Penn State sports may be gone for now, but that doesn’t mean there’s no sports content to consume while you’re bored at home.

In the world’s current state, a good movie could be just what you need not only to take your mind off things for a bit, but also to strike up some memories of your favorite Nittany Lion sports teams.

Here are some sports movies to check out:

Football: Friday Night Lights

For football, the most fitting comparison to the Nittany Lions is Friday Night Lights.

Beyond the straight football aspect of the film, Friday Night Lights is about a community all getting together in support of a football team.

I’ll never forget my first gameday experience at Penn State, and I’m sure many other students would say the same.

The way the Penn State community all comes together on gameday creates an electric atmosphere unlike any other and is reminiscent of the way the Panthers brought a small Texas town together every week as well, only on Friday nights instead of Saturdays.

Baseball/Softball: Bad News Bears

Both the baseball and softball team are paired with late-70s classic the Bad News Bears.

While the Bears were certainly not a force to be reckoned with at the beginning, they showed that heart and will can take a team a long way.

While neither Penn State team is at a point as low as the Bears were early in the year, both teams have a long way to go before they reach their apex level of performance.

However, the start of this past season showed that slowly and surely, both programs looked ready to elevate to that next tier over the course of the year.

Basketball: Like Mike

Starring Lil Bow Bow as Calvin Cambridge, Like Mike tells the story of a boy who acquired Michael Jordan’s basketball talent by wearing a pair of the GOAT’s sneakers.

There is much more than a pair of sneakers to credit for Penn State men’s basketball’s meteoric rise, but the switch the Nittany Lions flipped to turn into a top tier team seemed almost overnight.

Cross Country/Track and Field: Talladega Nights

While Will Ferrell’s Talladega Nights isn’t about running, it embodies the competitive spirit of racing, whether by car or by foot.

The movie also gives us the quote, “If you’re not first, you’re last,” which, while not accurate in the real-life world of racing, is still an awesome proverb.

Golf: Happy Gilmore

For golf, what’s a better a movie than Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore?

A classic comedy, Happy Gilmore highlights the hilarious adventures of an ex-hockey player trying to win a golf tournament in order to win money for his grandmother’s house.

While the movie doesn’t give the most realistic depiction of high-level golf outings, it’s full of heartwarming humor, which we all could use right now.

Fencing: The Princess Bride

A childhood classic for many Millenials, The Princess Bride not only tells an epic tale of princes, princesses and mystical lands, but also includes a very well-acted fencing scene.

Gymnastics: Old School

Another Will Ferrell essential, Old School is the comical story of a few grown men who decide to start a fraternity at their local college campus.

Although the movie isn’t at all centered around sports, one of the funniest scenes comes near the end, when one of the members of the fraternity needs to compete in a collegiate gymnastics match.

The results are hilarious, and the movie itself is a must-watch.

Ice hockey: Miracle

Perhaps one of the most iconic sports movies of all time, Miracle is an obvious choice to be paired with the Penn State men and women’s hockey teams.

Miracle covers the motivational 1980 Olympic hockey team’s success over the Russians, which was a huge win for the US during the Cold War. The film is a patriotic twist on the classic underdog story and is revered by the sports community as a whole.

Lacrosse: Crooked Arrows

One of the only pop culture movies centered around lacrosse, Crooked Arrows is a film that not only includes footage of lacrosse gameplay but also pays respects to Native American culture, the seeds of modern lacrosse.

While lacrosse has historically lacked representation in pop culture, the past few years have seen the sport’s popularity shoot up exponentially.

Soccer: Bend It Like Beckham

Paired with soccer is another childhood classic, Bend It Like Beckham.

Bend It Like Beckham is not just another sports film, as it includes the theme of the various cultural disparities in today’s modern, blended society.

It teaches lessons about identity and overcoming adversity, proving that sports movies can connect at the next level as well.

Swimming/Diving: Jaws

The root of many children’s fear of the ocean, the release of Jaws took its genre to the next level with never before seen action and gore, leaving millions of beachgoers hesitant to take a dip.

Although the majority of Big Ten natatoriums have been tested for sharks, that tiny speck of fear instilled by Jaws might give Penn State swimmers a little extra pep in their strokes.

Tennis: 7 Days in Hell

7 Days in Hell is right along the lines of every other Andy Samberg brainchild, but this time, tennis.

The movie is a faux documentary, parodying the stigma of class and glory held around upper-level tennis.

The credibility of tennis factoids in the film is beyond questionable, but the movie is still worth a watch, especially if you find yourself in need of a laugh.

Volleyball: Top Gun

For volleyball, it would have been a sin to go in any direction with this other than Top Gun.

Top Gun’s slow-motion beach volleyball scene is iconic, and possibly the most well-known scene in the movie.

While Maverick and Iceman did put on a show out there, they would probably be no match for the Penn State women’s volleyball team, who made it all the way to the Regional Final in the national championship tournament.

Wrestling: Vision Quest

Mid-80’s wrestling movie Vision Quest encompasses the coming of age journey of a high school wrestler who wants to elevate his wrestling to the next level, and strives to achieve his goal.

The movie teaches lessons of heart and determination, two things national powerhouse Penn State wrestling knows a lot about.

Field Hockey: Gold

Gold is a Bollywood film about the Indian field hockey team that won the country it’s first gold medal in the 1948 Olympics.

The film provides an insight on the lesser known history of field hockey as a sport.