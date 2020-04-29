The NCAA Board of Governors sent shockwaves throughout the college athletics landscape on Wednesday morning when it announced that the first steps are being taken toward athletes getting paid.

Ohio State president and chairman of the Board of Governors Michael V. Drake called the move "uncharted territory" while Ohio State senior vice president and director of athletics Gene Smith said the move will take place no later than January 2021.

The release from the NCAA outlines that athletes may use their sport and school to identify themselves but use of school and conference logos is prohibited.

Per the release, several guidelines are also being established to ensure fairness and a regulatory process with regards to name, image and likeness usage.

The most emphasized and important of these guidelines is that no university should pay athletes for name, image or likeness and that that decision should be left to third parties.

The NCAA will also require the regulation of agents and advisors and will also prohibit the use of an athlete's name, image or likeness for recruiting purposes by either schools or boosters.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach outlined the possible guidelines and what would be deemed acceptable if and when the rules go into effect:

The working group asks that the Board require the divisions to also adopt guardrails embedded in regulations sufficient to ensure the following: pic.twitter.com/qAIsk7Lgd7 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 29, 2020

The "guardrails" as they've been termed by the NCAA, will be ironed out in the coming months, per the release.