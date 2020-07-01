Penn State has yet to see a positive coronavirus test from its athletes thus far.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced in a conference call with the media on Wednesday that 102 tests among student-athletes all came back negative.

The 102 tests were proctored upon the players’ return and incrementally throughout the month of June and will continue throughout the summer with updates from Penn State Athletics coming every two weeks regarding the number of positive tests. Any athlete showing symptoms of the coronavirus will be tested as well, Barbour said.

Penn State has returned its football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball teams to campus through July 1.

