Matt Dever didn't necessarily set out to break the Guiness World Record for the farthest long snap of a football.

Instead, for 2019 alumnus Dever, it’s the result of a years long “top this” competition with his brother Charley.

“Everything we do is a competition because it’s more fun,” Charley said.

Matt and Charley’s competition dates back to when they were kids.

As relatively fast children, the two often raced sprints, but because Matt was three years older, Charley’s chances of winning were usually improbable.

At the beach, Matt and Charley raced rental bikes until Charley’s chain would pop because he was biking too aggressively.

As a senior in high school, Matt was a state medalist for pole vault, jumping 14 and a half feet.

Charley, a freshman at the time, was determined to beat his brother’s record as fast as he could — and he would.

His junior year, Charley broke his older brother’s personal record, jumping 15 feet at the Pennsylvania state meet, held at Penn State, with Matt, a Penn State student at the time, in attendance.

The next year, in 2018, Charley broke the Pennsylvania pole vaulting record, jumping 17 feet.

This record still stands.

With Matt having graduated from Penn State with a degree in finance, and Charley, a junior at The United States Naval Academy, continuing his pole vaulting career and majoring in computer science, it seemed their childhood rivalry was over.

That was until the coronavirus pandemic sent them both back home to West Chester, Pennsylvania.

On a sunny April day, Matt and Charley went out to their lawn to throw around a football, as they had done through much of their childhood.

In high school, Matt was a punter, so Charley would often long snap the ball to him so he could fake punt.

But on this day, they both decided to long snap the ball to each other, seeing how far they could travel the ball.

Matt wound up clearing the length of their family’s nearly 40 yard lawn.

This led the two brothers to look up the world record for the farthest long snap.

At the time, the Guinness World Record was set by Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris, who snapped a ball 36 yards, 8 inches at the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl.

Matt was almost positive he was breaking this, so he went to his local high school, West Chester Rustin, and broke 40 yards almost immediately.

“After breaking 40, I was like, ‘hell yeah,’ I got the record,” Matt said.

Then came the important question.

“So how do I make this official?” Matt said.

According to Guinness, Matt needed a surveyor, a referee, an official NFL football, and three independent witnesses to verify his record breaking long snap.

On May 27, Matt’s friend Richard Iovanisci, a senior at the University of Pittsburgh, received a call.

“Matt called me and he said, ‘Hey I don’t know what you’re doing this afternoon, I know you’re working during the week, but I’m scheduled to be breaking this record today, so if you want to go out and watch, feel free,’” Iovanisci said.

So, on one of his first days out of the house since the pandemic locked down the country, Iovanisci went to the West Chester Rustin High School football field, the same place Matt and Charley had pole vaulted for years.

It was there where Iovanisci became an official witness for one of his childhood friends, as he attempted to break the Guinness World Record for farthest long snap.

With Matt’s father, Mike, filming from the stands and a referee, a surveyor, and witnesses on the field, Matt lined up, and, on his first snap, broke the record.

“You know, I want to say it was this big moment,” Matt said. “But I just went out there with everyone and I broke it on the first snap.”

However, to ensure the record will stand for at least a few years, Matt decided to stick around for an hour, snapping balls until he had reached a distance he was most comfortable with.

He called it quits on 41 and a half yards, breaking the record by more than five yards.

Now, nearly six months since “unofficially” breaking the record for world’s farthest long snap, Matt has been verified by Guinness as the official holder of this record.

While currently focused on his new sports betting hedge fund, for which he is moving to Texas in February, Matt isn’t completely ruling out a shot with the NFL.

Although, he’s not sure what a NFL team could use in a player who can long snap the ball 40 yards, when long snappers typically only need to snap the ball 15 yards accurately.

Even if a career in the NFL doesn’t pan out, Matt will have something impressive on his younger brother for the time being: a world record, which Matt has not held back on bragging about.

“Charley’s got a state record but I’ve got a world record,” Matt said.

Now, once again, the brothers are competing, this time on the world stage. Matt has solidified himself as a world record holder, and now it’s time for Charley to do the same.

“Even if it’s the dumbest record in the world, I have to find something just to be able to say I have one too,” Charley said.