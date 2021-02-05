Weekend Scoreboard graphic
Graphic by Ben McClary

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated throughout the weekend with scores from all Penn State sports teams competing.

Women's gymnastics (Feb. 5)

Start time: 5 p.m.

Men's and women's swimming (Feb. 5)

Start time: 5:45 p.m.

Women's hockey (Feb. 5)

Start time: 6 p.m.

Follow along here.

Men's basketball (Feb. 5)

Start time: 7 p.m.

Follow along here.

Women's volleyball (Feb. 5)

Start time: 9 p.m.

Follow along here.

Men's golf (Feb. 5-6)

Start time: All day

Track and field (Feb. 6)

Start time: All day

Women's swimming (Feb. 6)

Start time: 10 a.m.

Men's volleyball (Feb. 6)

Start time: 1:30 p.m.

Follow along here.

Men's swimming (Feb. 6)

Start time: 2 p.m.

Women's hockey (Feb. 6)

Start time: 2 p.m.

Follow along here.

Women's volleyball (Feb. 6)

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Follow along here

Fencing (Feb. 6-7)

Start time: 8 a.m.

Men's gymnastics (Feb. 7)

Start time: 1 p.m.

Women's basketball (Feb. 7)

Start time: 2 p.m.

Follow along here.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags