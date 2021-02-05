Editor’s Note: This article will be updated throughout the weekend with scores from all Penn State sports teams competing.
Women's gymnastics (Feb. 5)
Start time: 5 p.m.
Men's and women's swimming (Feb. 5)
Start time: 5:45 p.m.
Women's hockey (Feb. 5)
Start time: 6 p.m.
Follow along here.
Men's basketball (Feb. 5)
Start time: 7 p.m.
Follow along here.
Women's volleyball (Feb. 5)
Start time: 9 p.m.
Follow along here.
Men's golf (Feb. 5-6)
Start time: All day
Track and field (Feb. 6)
Start time: All day
Women's swimming (Feb. 6)
Start time: 10 a.m.
Men's volleyball (Feb. 6)
Start time: 1:30 p.m.
Follow along here.
Men's swimming (Feb. 6)
Start time: 2 p.m.
Women's hockey (Feb. 6)
Start time: 2 p.m.
Follow along here.
Women's volleyball (Feb. 6)
Start time: 6:30 p.m.
Follow along here.
Fencing (Feb. 6-7)
Start time: 8 a.m.
Men's gymnastics (Feb. 7)
Start time: 1 p.m.
Women's basketball (Feb. 7)
Start time: 2 p.m.
Follow along here.