Minnesota has decided to cut four sports at the end of the 2020-21 season pending approval by the University’s Board of Regents, the university announced Thursday.

The four sports being cut are men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis.

According to the university, the decision came after the Big Ten postponed fall 2020-21 sports and amid concerns over the financial and Title IX situation within the athletic department.

Minnesota has supported the fourth-most varsity sports in the Big Ten, despite having only the eighth largest budget over recent years.

With the athletic department projecting a 75 million dollar loss in revenue for the fiscal year, it was determined that the above programs could no longer be supported.

The department also cited a growing female population at the university as another strain on men’s programs, as the various sports at the university have worked hard to adjust participation in order to maintain compliance with Title IX.

“We recognize the ripple effect this decision will have on all of our student-athletes and on former letterwinners, alumni, donors, family, friends and fans who have participated on and cheered for these four programs over the years. We did not make this decision lightly” the university said in a statement.

Members of the cut teams will still maintain their access of academic and mental support throughout the 2020-21 season and will continue to have their scholarships honored for athletes who choose to complete their degree at the university.

Any athlete who wishes to transfer will be assisted by the university and athletic department during the transition process.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE